Asus Enables Overclocking on Intel B460, H470 Motherboards

Asus ROG Strix B460-F Gaming (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has introduced its Asus Performance Enhancement (APE) feature for a selected bunch of Intel 400-series, non-Z motherboards. As reported by BenchLife, the feature is available through a new firmware.

Asus Performance Enhancement is comparable to ASRock's Base Frequency Boost (BFB) that basically overrides a 10th Generation Comet Lake CPUs' PL1 (power level 1) to a higher figure than Intel's predefined value. However, the feature shouldn't be confused with BCLK overclocking, since Intel still locks down the multiplier in non-K chips.

With APE, a locked Comet Lake processor will flaunt higher sustained clock speeds but still run within Intel's parameters, which is likely the reason why Intel has no problem with it. The similarity between APE and BFB is evident; however, ASRock is more generous in terms of support. Asus enables its solution on the B460 and H470 motherboards, whereas ASRock brings support back to Z390 and B365 offerings as well.

B460 and H470 Motherboards With Asus Performance Enhancement

Model Power Limit BIOS Version ROG Strix B460-F Gaming 201W 0808 ROG Strix B460-G Gaming 125W 0808 ROG Strix B460-H Gaming 125W 0306 ROG Strix B460-I Gaming 125W 0306 ROG Strix H470-I Gaming 125W 0807 TUF Gaming B460-Pro (Wi-Fi) 125W 0808 TUF Gaming B460-Plus 125W 0808 TUF Gaming B460M-Plus (Wi-Fi) 125W 0306 TUF Gaming B460M-Plus 125W 0306 TUF Gaming H470-Pro (Wi-Fi) 125W 0807 TUF Gaming H470-Pro 125W 0807

The list of Asus motherboards includes 11 different models of all form factors, spanning from the H470 chipset to the B460 chipset. Enabling APE seems pretty simple. All you have to do is enter the motherboard's BIOS, and you'll find the appropriate option and enable it. APE will do the rest of the work.

APE unlocks the power limit for Comet Lake processors. For example, the 65W models can run as if they are 125W parts. The firmware opens the power limit to 125W on the corresponding Asus motherboards, expect for the ROG Strix B460-F Gaming, which allows a value up to 210W. This ROG Strix B460-F Gaming probably has the most capable power delivery subsystem out of the lot, which would make Asus less afraid to unlock a higher power value.

Asus' Performance Enhancement and ASRock's Base Frequency Boost features are more of a PL1 hack than actual overclocking. Regardless, other motherboard manufacturers will likely hop on the bandwagon now that two of the biggest motherboard brands are already on board.