Intel Arc A770 GPU Shows RTX 2070-Like OpenCL Performance

Intel hasn't launched its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards yet. However, hardware sleuth Benchleaks has already uncovered a benchmark for the Arc A770, Intel's presumed flagship SKU that will compete with the best graphics cards.
It doesn't take a scientist to realize that the Arc A770 is the desktop counterpart to the mobile Arc A770M. According to the Geekbench 5 submission, the Arc A770 has 512 execution units, or Xe Vector Engines (XVE), as Intel calls them. That would mean that the graphics card sports the full ACM-G10 silicon with 32 Xe-cores. Therefore, the Arc A770 has the same configuration as the A770M but has faster clock speeds.
The Arc A770M from the Geekbench 5 submission could be an engineering sample, so don't take the reported clock speeds to heart. The program didn't record the Arc A770's base clock; however, the software picked up the boost clock, which came down to 2,400 MHz. For comparison, the Arc A770M has a 1,650 MHz base clock. The benchmark software also detected 12.7 GB, but that's likely a misreport. The Arc A770 should have 16GB of GDDR6 memory like the A770M.
Intel Arc A770 Benchmarks
|Graphics Card
|OpenCL Score
|Shaders
|Memory
|Radeon RX 6700 XT
|102,988
|2,560
|12GB GDDR6
|GeForce RTX 3060
|96,416
|3,584
|12GB GDDR6
|GeForce RTX 2070
|85,818
|2,304
|8GB GDDR6
|Arc A770
|85,585
|4,096
|16GB GDDR6
|Radeon RX 6600 XT
|82,559
|2,048
|8GB GDDR6
Scores for the other graphics cards are from Geekbench 5's OpenCL benchmark database.
OpenCL performance isn't indicative of gaming performance, and Geekbench 5 isn't the best benchmark for evaluating gaming performance. So take the results with a pinch of salt.
The Arc A770 scored 85,585 points in the OpenCL benchmark, sitting in the same ballpark as GeForce RTX 2060. Intel's graphics card performed slightly faster than the Radeon RX 6600 XT. However, the Arc A770 was no match for the GeForce RTX 3060 or the Radeon RX 6700 XT, where Nvidia's and AMD's performers outclassed it by 12.7% and 20.3%, respectively.
Intel recently started teasing its Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards; however, they won't arrive until this summer.
Driver-wise, Intel still has a lot of work left to do in that department if we go by reviews from people who got their hands on Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 2. Those are definitely a concern.
Supposedly they have had Xe graphics since 2020 and the DG1 was 2021, which required a special motherboard bios to work. Was apparently even a desktop Iris Xe you could get, might have to look for that later... Iris Xe MAX which is a discrete GPU for mobile. (Wait that is misleading, but it is filed under the desktop section, so not really sure)
So in two years they have lots of hardware out there, various tech demos, etc, and they can't even launch some games. Blows my mind.
I should point out that I have had issues with the i7-1165G7 I have at work. Screen goes to black when certain website videos and/or ads try to run. Luckily have an Nvidia GPU I can force it to use...
If the shaders scale the high end won't be like a 2070 but like a 3070.
Edit: I do have a 3080in my system and disable it in device manager when I want to test my UHD770, but maybe there are some driver conflicts present because the Nvidia driver is still installed. Not worth enough to me right now to uninstall it when I get the notion to fool around with igpu.
Flagship at what price? If $500, not great in terms of performance per dollar. Radeon 6600 XT can be had for just over $400 and is on par with an RTX 2070 / Super. Plus it is a known quantity.
Edit: just read 12GB is supposed to be the 448 eu version. Hopefully higher clocks will make up the rest.