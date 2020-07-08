Jonsbo Intros Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color AIO Coolers Lathered in RGB

After recently introducing a new small case, Jonsbo is introducing its new Angeleyes TW2 Pro Color line of all-in-one liquid coolers, which bring a small but welcome change to the product line, as spotted by TechPowerUp.

Before this launch, the TW2 Pro line of liquid coolers consisted of three size units, all with a shiny pump/cold plate combo unit and fans with a colored RGB ring around them. The new Color additions replace the fans for spinners that light up the fan blades in all shades of the rainbow. Entirely what makes these units more "Pro" is unclear to me, but I digress.

(Image credit: Jonsbo)

The TW2 Pro Color AIO's have a pump that makes less than 30 dBA of noise, and either two or three 120 mm fans that spin at speeds between 700 and 1500 RPM using PWM control. Fan noise levels are quoted to be 18.1 dBA to 29.5 dBA, which are clearly overly optimistic figures.

Compatibility is quoted for all modern CPU sockets including LGA1200 and AM4, but not for HEDT sockets like sTRX4.

No word on pricing for these new units, though we don't expect them to be all that expensive compared to Jonsbo's competitors.