Jonsbo Releases UMX5 Flagship Mid-Tower Case

Jonsbo released a new addition to its UMX series of aluminum cases, the UMX5. With tempered glass side panels, a single-piece metal exterior, and RGB lighting, the UMX5 is targeted at those seeking premium materials and build quality.

Being a rounded square, the UMX5 has a similar shape to other cases in the UMX series. What sets it apart are the ridges that run the length of the single piece of bent aluminum that forms its top, front, and bottom. Also, like in other members of the UMX-series, there is a large cutout above the bottom of the UMX5 for air intake. This cutout is lit by two hidden RGB LED strips. The tempered glass side panels are set into square openings that are smaller than the side of the case. They’re surrounded by mesh grills, which aid in airflow, on all sides. The case sits on rubber strips fitted between the ridges that run along its bottom. To create a cleaner interior, the stacked drive racks positioned at the front of the case are covered by a semi-translucent, RGB-lit panel. The rest of the interior, constructed from steel, is painted black.

Being a mid-tower chassis, the UMX5 can only fit motherboards up to 265mm EATX. The ATX power supply (up to 200mm) is held vertically, hanging above the drive cages, and hidden along with them behind the aforementioned panel. For storage, four 3.5-inch drives can be held in the drive cages and two 2.5-inch drives can attached to the rear of the motherboard tray. For graphics, the UMX5 can accommodate GPUs of up to 325mm in length. Jonsbo didn’t state the maximum width, but it should be close to the maximum CPU cooler height, which is 166mm. These dimensions shouldn’t be a problem for most GPUs, but the widest cards might have an issue with their PCIe power connectors.

Up to eight 120mm fans can fit in the UMX5: three on the front, two on the top, two on the bottom, and one on the rear. While the top and bottom bank of fans can each fit a 240-type radiator, Jonsbo didn’t list any radiator support for the front bank of fans. There may not be enough clearance above and below to accommodate it. The front-panel I/O includes two USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, headphone, mic, power button, and button to control the built-in RGB lighting. The lighting modes include multiple static colors, breathing (in red only), and rainbow.

Jonsbo has no shortage of high quality cases in its lineup. The UMX-series in particular is similar in size, shape, and design to the equally high-quality 900-series from In-Win.

The Jonsbo UMX5 comes in two color combinations: full black with red accents or silver with black interior. Both are available now and have an MSRP equivalent to $235.