Mandalorian-Themed Beskar SSDs Prove Seagate Knows the Way

Seagate's officially licensed Beskar Ingot drives are now available. The drives are the latest in a long line of sought-after tech gadgetry with Star Wars-inspired designs or themes. Fans of sci-fi lore can pick from three types of Mandalorian-inspired collectible drives: a Seagate Beskar Ingot Drive Special Edition FireCuda NVMe SSD, SATA SSD, or External HDD. Those interested in these Beskar Ingots also have some capacity choices they can make.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives - three form factors to choose from

"Gamers' battle stations" are the stated target market for Seagate's Beskar Ingot storage products, but they may find buyers outside of the sci-fi niche. Even without any knowledge of The Mandalorian, many might find the grey metallic undulating surface design, obviously inspired by Damascus steel, quite attractive. Each device also bears the Imperial Stamp. The external HDD also includes a flourish with the addition of a Mandalorian-inspired blue LED (but it is an RGB LED that can be configured to other colors).

Now that we have discussed the design and you have had time to study the various images, it is time to check out the essential specs. The drives are quite different in form factor and spec, and the comparison table below will make the distinctions clear. If you feel the need to delve deeper, each product page offers a link to a data sheet PDF containing all you might wish to know.

M.2 SSD SATA SSD External HDD Interface PCIe Gen4 NVMe SATA 6 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus-powered Capacities 500GB, 1TB 1TB, 2TB 2TB Read/Write 7,300 / 6,000 MB/s 560 / 540 MB/s 130 / 130 MB/s Dimensions 9.84mm / 0.387in x 24.2mm / 0.953in x 80.15mm / 9.84in. 47g 7.10mm / 0.249in x 70.10mm / 2.759in x 100.35mm / 3.950in. 50g 14.5mm / 0.57in x 80.0mm / 3.15in x 122.5mm / 4.82in. 167g Warranty 5-years 5-years 5-years MSRPs $159.99 / $259.99 $159.99 / $269.99 $99.99

Initially revealed late last year, the first batches of these Star Wars Beskar Ingot drives were snapped up and permanently out of stock for some weeks but currently seem to be available.

Today we have spotted stocks of most models/capacities of these new Seagate Star Wars-inspired Beskar Ingot drives available at Amazon. For an alternative, there are some models available at Best Buy. The only drive in stock at Newegg at the time of writing was the 2TB external HDD.

In 2021 we reviewed two Seagate drives, the excellent Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe SSD last September and the enduring Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD, in January.