Microsoft Tests Windows 10 Feature Experience Packs With Insiders

Microsoft is testing updates to Windows 10 that don't require an entire operating system (OS) overhaul. Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.1070.0 to its beta channel.



The Feature Experience Pack lets the company update certain features that are being developed separately from Windows 10.



"Currently, only a limited number of features are being developed this way, so we are starting out very scoped," a senior program manager at Microsoft, wrote on the Windows Insider blog. "By testing this process first with Windows Insiders, we hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future."



20.2212.1070.0 starts with two simple changes. The first is that in the Snipping Tool (Win + Shift + S), you will be able to save your screenshots straight to a folder of your choice.

The other is for 2-in-1 laptops and will allow for a split touchscreen keyboard when you hold the machine in portrait mode.



Feature Experience Packs had previously been seen listed under Settings in the Windows 10 May 2020 update, but this is the first we're really hearing about them directly from Microsoft. Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet first reported that these packs could be features updated independently from the OS back in June.



This update will be provided to Insiders through Windows Update, but they will need to be on 20H2 Build 19042.662 already.