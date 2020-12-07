More Tile Tracking Will Go Into All Tiger Lake HP Laptops in 2021

HP and Tile have announced more laptops featuring the latter's tracking technology. HP's EliteBook 800 G8 Series business notebook and the ZBook Firefly G8 mobile workstations make for five new notebooks with the tech for finding lost stuff. The EliteBook 800 G8 series includes the EliteBook x360 830, 830, 840 and 850.

In 2021, Tile's tech will be preinstalled on HP laptops with an 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU or Intel wireless card. This adds HP notebooks to Tile's network of items to find if you misplace them, even when hibernating or sleeping.

The big difference this time is that the companies are doing it without Tile's hardware. Tile integration could previously be found in the HP Elite Dragonfly and EliteBook 1000 series, but those used a PCIe module instead of the Tile hardware you might otherwise put on a set of keys or in a wallet.



Tile CEO CJ Prober said in a statement that “This time around, Tile's technology is a pre-installed software solution that requires no additional hardware, making it far more accessible and easy to use[.]”

Tile partnered with Intel earlier this year, and these are the first laptops to use the software features as a result. Previously, we learned that Inttel would be "utilizing driver firmware and bios configurations in conjunction with Tile technology,” as Tile put it.

Intel, however, has been investing in low-power features with Tiger Lake, including support for Windows 10's Modern Standby and calling voice assistants, like Amazon Alexa, so it's possible that it's tapping into that for Tile.