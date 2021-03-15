You Probably Don't Need the MSI Liberator Gaming Foot Pedal, Right?

So this is a thing. MSI appears to be crowdfunding a product, the Liberator gaming pedal, with XFastest reporting that the peripheral is expected to debut on March 16.

Pretty much everything about this needs to be seen to be believed. Take the most recent post on the product's Facebook page. We're sure it reads perfectly fine in the original Chinese, but the social network's automatic translation is just breathtaking:

(Image credit: MSI)

So what is this "unprecedented electrical pedal" exactly? Well, it looks like the kind of pedal racing enthusiasts have used for years, but with far more RGB lighting. It also offers numerous inputs, activated by pressing different parts of its surface.

An earlier Facebook post from the MSI Gaming account said Liberator features an Omron shaft, and the product's Typeform page revealed that it can be used to input keyboard shortcuts. (A GIF showing Liberator in action is also worth checking out.)

Other details about the product are sparse. It appears to rely on a braided detachable cable, which is a plus for pretty much any peripheral, and it can also be adjusted to accommodate people who know that foot size truly does matter.

Jokes aside for a moment: Liberator could obviously prove useful to people with accessibility concerns, for example, or anyone who wants a discreet way to control their PC. We aren't mocking the product itself; we're delighting in the fact that it exists.

XFastest reported that crowdfunders receive an "early bird" discount that brings Liberator's cost down to approximately $430 (2,790 yuan) and that it will cost about $600 (3,900 yuan) after the official debut on March 16. A ship date was not revealed.