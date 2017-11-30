MSI Details Infinite X U.S. Desktop Models

MSI recently announced the arrival of the Infinite X in the U.S., but it didn’t offer many details about the range of configurations we’d be seeing stateside. The Infinite X was assured to feature an Intel Core i7-8700K, but memory, storage, and graphics options were left open-ended. Now MSI has full specifications and pricing of the U.S. versions of the Infinite X desktop PC.

The Infinite X VR8RD-007US and VR8RF-008US both have identical base feature sets (processor, Z370 chipset, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory), but the storage and graphics configurations are vastly different. The VR8RD features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card with a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 2TB 7,200RPM HDD. The VR8RF sports a GTX 1080 Ti and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, but the secondary storage (the 2TB HDD) is the same in both models.

MSI set its U.S. models apart by two definitive factors: the graphics card and SSD capacity. It may be disappointing to some that there is no GTX 1080 model available, and the lack of such an option leaves a large gap in the performance and pricing between the company's two U.S.-bound Infinite X gaming desktops.

The Infinite X VR8RD-007US and VR8RF-008US are available now (at a reduced price) from Amazon for $1,599 and $2,199, respectively.