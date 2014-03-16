Trending

MSI Introduces Radeon R8 280 Gaming Graphics Card

MSI has introduced its R9 280 Gaming graphics card.

MSI has announced a new graphics card – the Radeon R9 280 Gaming.

This graphics card is based on AMD's new graphics card, but carries a couple of changes (most notably, the cooler, which is now one of MSI's TwinFrozr IV coolers). This cooler carries two fans, which are optimized to allow quieter operation than the reference solution.

MSI has clocked the graphics card with a base frequency of 933 MHz and will allow it to boost up to 1000 MHz by default. That said, there's probably a little room for overclocking too, if you're interested. The card is powered through a single 8-pin PCIe power connector along with a single 6-pin power connector.

Display connectivity is handled by a single dual-link DVI port, along with an HDMI port and two DisplayPort connectors.

No word on availability yet, but pricing is expected to sit around the $280 mark.

  • KosherGrimace 15 March 2014 23:55
    The title erroneously states "R8 280".
  • bemused_fred 16 March 2014 00:08
    "pricing is expected to sit around the $280 mark"


    BUAHAHAHAHAHAA!! HAAA HAA HAAA HAAAAA!!! HAHAHAHA!! Ha ha. Heh. That's a good one! Now, what's the post-mining-rush price going to be?
  • Captain75 16 March 2014 00:16
    I thought this was a whole new card
  • unksol 16 March 2014 00:28
    Quality proofreading as always... only reason I clicked was cause the TITLE said it was something new
  • Dugimodo 16 March 2014 01:18
    I think the effect of mining on prices has been exaggerated a little, but even if it is entirely at fault it's effects should be diminishing. Network difficulty is rising, profitiblility is dropping, and ASIC miners are looking like they may start to appear in numbers soon.All in all it would be a foolish time to buy more graphics cards for the purposes of scrypt mining, the chances of recouping the costs are dropping rapidly. There are some coins that may buck the trend but I don't know that I'd gamble on that.
  • firefoxx04 16 March 2014 01:57
    Never fails. Every time a post comes up pertaining to AMD cards someone has to cry about miners. cry cry cry.
  • voreo 16 March 2014 02:12
    im glad i managed to snag a 270x before the miner price. considering a nvidia next time though through msi though, this ones only giving trouble cause i guess the R9 200 cards just have some issues on somethings, like mine i get really weird tearing on GW2
  • TechnoD 16 March 2014 04:05
    And here I thought i was going to see a 7870 LE XT like card, but no, its just another proofreading fail.
  • caj 16 March 2014 04:06
    @firefoxx04we have to cry about miners. They are the reason a 500$ card went to a 850$ which primary use is for gaming. Coz of that many in most regions I know have shifted to nvidia.
  • ratchet256 16 March 2014 04:17
    LOL WTF is an "Radeon R8 280".
