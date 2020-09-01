Nagao's GPU Mirror Reflects the Beauty of Your Rig

Whether you opt to vertically-mount your GPU or horizontal, you're always going to be making a compromise, be that in cooling or in looks. With your GPU being the most prominent and expensive part in the build it is right that you want to show it off, and there are a few in our Best Graphics Cards guide that deserve to be seen from every angle. But what if you didn't have to make that choice? What if you could get the looks, while keeping your GPU in its happiest position?

(Image credit: Nagao)

That's what Nagao's so-called Graphics Card Mirror is for -- this mirror is a dead-simple accessory that you place into your case under the GPU, so that you can see the downwards-facing fans from the side.

Like it or not, but if you ask me, this is everything that's right about PC modding. Not because it's a sensible product (it isn't), but because it's such a creative, yet simple solution for a problem that's not-a-problem. Had I known this existed when I did the Mirror Maze build, it would have been a perfect part to help you get lost even further.

(Image credit: Nagao)

The mirror measures in at 280 mm long and 110 mm wide, which is roughly as long as most graphics cards.

No word on pricing or availability.