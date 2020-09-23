Nvidia Confirms: RTX 3090 Performance 10% To 15% Faster Than RTX 3080 in 4K Gaming, Limited Supply

GeForce RTX 3090 (Image credit: Nvidia)

If there was any doubt to the GeForce RTX 3090's performance, Nvidia just confirmed it via a blog post today. The GeForce RTX 3090, which Nvidia is dubbing as the big ferocious GPU or "BFGPU," is only 10% to 15% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 at 4K gaming. The graphics card is sure to once again upset our list of best gaming graphics cards, hopefully in a good way.

The GeForce RTX 3090 officially goes on sale tomorrow. The Founders Edition will retail at $1,499, and custom models could cost between $1,499.99 to $1,799.99. Don't get your hope up just yet though since Nvidia itself has acknowledged that stock will be extremely limited.

In the post, Nvidia stated that "Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologize upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come."

Packing 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 will likely find a place inside systems for content creators, professionals, researchers or really hardcore enthusiasts. Nvidia's numbers show that the GeForce RTX 3090 is up to 50% faster than the existing Titan RTX at 4K gaming. With the huge amount of memory, you likely won't see the GeForce RTX 3090 shine unless you're gaming at a 8K resolution.