Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Launch Date, Pricing and Benchmarks Leaked

Graphics card website VideoCardZ released leaked photographs, benchmarks, availability and pricing for Nvidia's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 2060 is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range graphics card built around the chipmaker's Turing architecture. The graphics card supposedly uses the TU106 silicon, which is product of TSMC's 12nm FinFET manufacturing process.

VideoCardZ claims that the GeForce RTX 2060 comes equipped with 120 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units) and 48 ROPs (Render Output Units), which result in 1920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, and 30 RT cores. It's also expected to come with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface.

The GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition purportedly employs the same reference cooling solution as the other RTX 20-series models, like the GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti. The graphics card draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and provides two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a DVI-D connector for display output. As usual, there is also a USB Type-C port designed for VirtualLink.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Performance

Although the leak seemingly confirms some of the GeForce RTX 2060's technical specifications, VideoCardZ's performance numbers are more interesting. The leaked numbers purportedly come from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 Reviewer Guide, which says the upcoming mid-range graphics card should trade blows with the existing GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

The leak also affirms that the GeForce RTX 2060 is capable of providing a decent playing experience in Battlefield V with ray tracing enabled at the 1920 x 1080 resolution. The graphics card reportedly pumps out 90 FPS with ray tracing disabled. With ray tracing on and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) off, the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers up to 65 FPS. That jumps to 88 FPS with DLSS on.

VideoCardZ got its hands on the official results for the GeForce RTX 2060 as well. The test system consists of an Intel Core i7-7900X deca-core Skylake-X processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1920 x 1080 Benchmarks

GeForce GTX 1080 GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GeForce RTX 2060 GeForce GTX 1070 GeForce GTX 1060 Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 65 60 55 49 38 Battlefield 1 153 141 154 122 101 Battlefield V: RT Off 113 104 110 94 72 Battlefield V: RT Medium N/A N/A 66 N/A N/A Battlefield V: RT Ultra N/A N/A 58 N/A N/A Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 87 82 81 73 54 Tom Clancy's The Division 94 89 81 74 56 Doom 4 178 168 154 144 110 Fallout 4 133 128 126 120 104 Far Cry 5 102 99 101 91 71 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands 66 61 62 55 44 Hitman 2 88 86 84 86 72 Middle-earth: Shadow of War 99 94 98 86 63 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 123 113 122 105 98 Rise of The Tomb Raider 90 82 79 68 52 Shadow of The Tomb Raider 63 58 59 48 37 Sniper Elite 4 124 115 111 91 71 Strange Brigade 128 115 116 101 73 VR Mark (Cyan) 194 180 222 153 114 Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 99 94 94 78 57 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 121 116 138 98 74 Unigine Superposition 83 77 77 66 48

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2560 x 1440 Benchmarks

GeForce GTX 1080 GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GeForce RTX 2060 GeForce GTX 1070 GeForce GTX 1060 Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 54 52 48 42 32 Battlefield 1 115 105 114 92 73 Battlefield V: RT Off 89 78 85 72 54 Battlefield V: RT Medium N/A N/A 53 N/A N/A Battlefield V: RT Ultra N/A N/A 43 N/A N/A Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 59 54 55 48 35 Tom Clancy's The Division 68 61 57 50 38 Doom 4 126 119 108 99 75 Fallout 4 107 101 101 88 66 Far Cry 5 81 75 77 66 49 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands 52 48 48 43 33 Hitman 2 79 77 78 69 51 Middle-earth: Shadow of War 69 63 72 56 41 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 83 77 82 65 59 Rise of The Tomb Raider 56 52 50 42 32 Shadow of The Tomb Raider 41 38 38 31 23 Sniper Elite 4 91 83 81 66 52 Strange Brigade 91 81 83 72 51 VR Mark (Cyan) 123 113 140 96 71 Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 74 70 70 58 43 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 84 81 94 67 50 Unigine Superposition 15 16 19 14 9

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Pricing and Availability

According to VideoCardZ, Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 2060 on January 7 and cards will land in stores January 15, 2019. Both the Founders Edition and custom models will cost $349 (~£274.86). The graphics card will come with either a copy of Battlefield V or Anthem.