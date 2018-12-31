Trending

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Launch Date, Pricing and Benchmarks Leaked

Graphics card website VideoCardZ released leaked photographs, benchmarks, availability and pricing for Nvidia's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 2060 is Nvidia's upcoming mid-range graphics card built around the chipmaker's Turing architecture. The graphics card supposedly uses the TU106 silicon, which is product of TSMC's 12nm FinFET manufacturing process.

VideoCardZ claims that the GeForce RTX 2060 comes equipped with 120 TMUs (Texture Mapping Units) and 48 ROPs (Render Output Units), which result in 1920 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, and 30 RT cores. It's also expected to come with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface.

The GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition purportedly employs the same reference cooling solution as the other RTX 20-series models, like the GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti. The graphics card draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and provides two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, one HDMI 2.0b port, and a DVI-D connector for display output. As usual, there is also a USB Type-C port designed for VirtualLink.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Performance

Although the leak seemingly confirms some of the GeForce RTX 2060's technical specifications, VideoCardZ's performance numbers are more interesting. The leaked numbers purportedly come from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 Reviewer Guide, which says the upcoming mid-range graphics card should trade blows with the existing GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

The leak also affirms that the GeForce RTX 2060 is capable of providing a decent playing experience in Battlefield V with ray tracing enabled at the 1920 x 1080 resolution. The graphics card reportedly pumps out 90 FPS with ray tracing disabled. With ray tracing on and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) off, the GeForce RTX 2060 delivers up to 65 FPS. That jumps to 88 FPS with DLSS on.

VideoCardZ got its hands on the official results for the GeForce RTX 2060 as well. The test system consists of an Intel Core i7-7900X deca-core Skylake-X processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1920 x 1080 Benchmarks

GeForce GTX 1080GeForce GTX 1070 TiGeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1070GeForce GTX 1060
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation6560554938
Battlefield 1153141154122101
Battlefield V: RT Off1131041109472
Battlefield V: RT MediumN/AN/A66N/AN/A
Battlefield V: RT UltraN/AN/A58N/AN/A
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided8782817354
Tom Clancy's The Division9489817456
Doom 4178168154144110
Fallout 4133128126120104
Far Cry 5102991019171
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands6661625544
Hitman 28886848672
Middle-earth: Shadow of War9994988663
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds12311312210598
Rise of The Tomb Raider9082796852
Shadow of The Tomb Raider6358594837
Sniper Elite 41241151119171
Strange Brigade12811511610173
VR Mark (Cyan)194180222153114
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt9994947857
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus1211161389874
Unigine Superposition8377776648

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2560 x 1440 Benchmarks

GeForce GTX 1080GeForce GTX 1070 TiGeForce RTX 2060GeForce GTX 1070GeForce GTX 1060
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation5452484232
Battlefield 11151051149273
Battlefield V: RT Off8978857254
Battlefield V: RT MediumN/AN/A53N/AN/A
Battlefield V: RT UltraN/AN/A43N/AN/A
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided5954554835
Tom Clancy's The Division6861575038
Doom 41261191089975
Fallout 41071011018866
Far Cry 58175776649
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands5248484333
Hitman 27977786951
Middle-earth: Shadow of War6963725641
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds8377826559
Rise of The Tomb Raider5652504232
Shadow of The Tomb Raider4138383123
Sniper Elite 49183816652
Strange Brigade9181837251
VR Mark (Cyan)1231131409671
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt7470705843
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus8481946750
Unigine Superposition151619149

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Pricing and Availability

According to VideoCardZ, Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 2060 on January 7 and cards will land in stores January 15, 2019. Both the Founders Edition and custom models will cost $349 (~£274.86). The graphics card will come with either a copy of Battlefield V or Anthem. 

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Diabl0 31 December 2018 17:19
    This is mad. I had many 60 series cards and always paid some 200 Euro. Now I am supposed to pay 350? No thank you nvidia.
  • hotaru251 31 December 2018 18:12
    RTX should never of bee ntheir "mainstream" lineup.

    It should ofbeen their "optional" lineup.

    RTX is a niche market where most ppl wont care about it and msot just want a good card to enjoy their games as they have the past decade.
    Let alone there was nothing to USE its niche rtx and even still months later it is extremely limited.


    though that pricing means the 1160 is likely gonna be around 300...yikes.
  • ingtar33 31 December 2018 18:31
    they claim 350, but we all know they'll be on sale for 400; none of their other RTX cards are selling close to MSRP
  • FunSurfer 31 December 2018 18:39
    Oh! you once mighty GTX 1070!... Once scored 75 FPS on SotTR @1080p and now just 48...
  • shmoochie 31 December 2018 18:42
    I'm not sure I believe the RTX enabled FPS numbers they have listed. Several other sites are showing the 2080 hitting those at 1080p. Also, why don't the tables include the fps for BF5 with ray tracing on? They only show it with ray tracing off. Am I blind?

    Edit: looks like they went back and added BF5 with ray tracing. Still not sure I believe them.
  • buweep 31 December 2018 19:04
    i know it's farfetched... but why aren't you putting the most popular game on the planet in your benchmarks for FPS? Do I even need to name it for you?
  • nitrium 31 December 2018 20:10
    Well I guess GTX 1070Ti like performance for about US$100-$150 less than those currently sell for is pretty good(?). Shame about the 6GB of VRAM though - would have liked to see 8GB on it like the two cards it's competing with from the previous gen (i.e. GTX 1070 and 1070Ti).
  • hixbot 31 December 2018 21:30
    So its 30% faster than gtx 1060 (a 3 year old card), and it costs 40% more. I don't understand how Nvidia plans on selling mid-range cards that offer less value than their 3 year old predecessors.
  • buzznut 31 December 2018 22:04
    ..which means that the actual price will be about $100 more, with limited supplies, coming straight from nVidia's playbook. Have fun NOT enjoying the new tech.
  • wwaaacs5 31 December 2018 22:40
    welp back to praying ADM has somthing, and keeps the value pants on. that aside, i still have to stay that the rtx2000 Founders Edition cards are pretty to look at
