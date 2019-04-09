Are These Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Ti Benchmarks?

A Twitter user going by the handle momomo_us this week discovered results of an unnamed Nvidia graphics card with 7.5GB of onboard memory in the UserBenchmark database. According to the benchmark scores, the mysterious graphics card's performance is right in between that of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2080, which leads us to believe that it could be an RTX 2070 Ti.

On the other hand, it's possible that UserBenchmark failed to pick up the specifications correctly. The unknown device could be an RTX 2070 Ti or it could be something completely different. On top of that, we haven't seen any other evidence of Nvidia releasing an RTX 2070 Ti. As always, take this leak with a good amount of salt.

The alleged RTX 2070 Ti is designated by the 10DE 1304 device ID. The graphics card seemingly runs at 1,590MHz, which is probably the base clock and isn't particularly unique.

The memory configuration, on the other hand, looks a little peculiar. Apparently, the graphics card sports 7.5GB of memory. Either UserBenchmark didn't detect the memory specifications correctly or Nvidia plans to employ a similar configuration as it did with GeForce GTX 970, which had its memory divided into 3.5GB and 500MB chunks. We think the first is more likely, given that RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 each have 8GB memory. Therefore, it'd make sense for the RTX 2070 Ti to come with the same amount of memory.

UserBenchmark didn't specify the type of memory on the graphics card; although, the program did register the memory speed at 3,150MHz. If we look at the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080, both employ GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective). It's safe to assume the RTX 2070 Ti (if Nvidia were to release it) would most likely use the same type of memory.

Based on the posted UserBenchmark scores, the RTX 2070 Ti could be, on average, up to 7 percent faster than the RTX 2070 and just 9 percent slower than an RTX 2080. Before drawing a conclusion, it's important to note that the average scores for the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 consist of over tens of thousands of individual scores, including overclocked models, while the purported RTX 2070 Ti average score is based off nine results. The actual performance gaps between the trio of graphics cards could vary significantly.

From a pricing perspective, an RTX 2070 Ti would be a welcome addition to the Turing RTX 20-series. The RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 debuted at $500 and $700, respectively. So, there is certainly room for a $600 Turing-powered graphics card. Current pricing on the market for custom RTX 2070s range from $470 to $630, while custom RTX 2080s span from $680 to $900. If priced adequately--and real--the RTX 2070 Ti could be one of Nvidia's winning horses.

Image credits: UserBenchmark