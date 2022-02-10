Nvidia's Alleged GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Listed on EEC Database

A mysterious Nvidia graphics card featuring the PG136C model number has been added to the EEC customs database. The card is allegedly Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, but while the listing is there, we still have no idea when this product (which could well lead the list of the best graphics cards available today) comes to market. So take the news with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card uses the company's PG136 printed circuit board (PCB), which is unique in terms of design, dimensions, and usage of Nvidia's 12-pin power connector. The upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE board will reportedly use the same GA102 graphics processor (albeit featuring a different configuration) as well as 16Gb GDDR6X memory chips (vs. 8Gb ICs on the original RTX 3090) that will only be located on one side of the PCB, which will require some modifications to its design. That said, the PG136C could well be the PCB used by the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition.

The Nvidia model PG136C graphics card was added to the EEC customs database on Friday, February 4, 2022, and was discovered by @harukaze5719 on Friday 10. It is unclear whether the board was added to the database by Nvidia itself, one of its partners, or another legal entity from Russia (or other EEC country). In the case that the product was registered by Nvidia itself, we have all the reasons to expect the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics board to hit the market in the foreseeable future. But if a third party added the product to the database, this does not necessarily mean a looming launch.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is reportedly based on the GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores (up from 10,496 on the RTX 3090) that is connected to 24GB of Micron's GDDR6X memory using a 384-bit interface. The board was rumored to be launched in late January and when it was formally introduced at CES, Nvidia promised to disclose more details about the product by the end of January, something it never did. Instead, it told its partners to halt production of their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards in early January due to unknown reasons.

In the past few weeks we have seen several retailers listing some GeForce RTX 3090 Ti boards for rather prohibitive $4000 – $5500, which potentially suggests that the card is coming to the market, but so far nobody has ever mentioned any actual release dates for Nvidia's new flagship board.