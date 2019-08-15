Trending

Nvidia Could Be Working on Another GeForce RTX GPU

AIDA64, a widely used system information, diagnostics, and benchmarking tool, has added information for a mysterious, unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX T10-8 graphics card, which is apparently based on the TU102 die.

Currently, there are four Nvidia graphics card that use the Turing TU102 silicon. The GeForce Titan RTX and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hail from Nvidia's mainstream product line while the Quadro RTX 8000 and Quadro RTX 6000 belong to the enterprise side. Thanks to AIDA64's latest changelog, we're almost certain that Nvidia is working on another TU102-based graphics card behind the scenes.

DieCUDA CoresBase ClockBoost ClockMemoryMemory ClockMemory BusTDPPrice
GeForce RTX T10-8TU102????????
GeForce Titan RTXTU1024,6081,350 MHz1,770 MHz24GB14,000 MHz384-bit280W$2,499
GeForce RTX 2080 TiTU1024,3521,350 MHz1,545 MHz11GB14,000 MHz352-bit250W$999
Quadro RTX 8000TU1024,6081,395 MHz1,770 MHz48GB14,000 MHz384-bit260W$9,999
Quadro RTX 6000TU1024,6081,440 MHz1,770 MHz24GB14,000 MHz384-bit260W$6,299

The GeForce RTX moniker implies that the unknown graphics card is most likely aimed towards the gaming market. That's practically the only clue we have at the moment. So, it could be something like a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super or GeForce Titan RTX Black. However, we're more inclined to the first since the GeForce Titan RTX already employs a maxed-out TU102 die. If Nvidia was to make a Black version, the chipmaker can either give it faster operating clocks or more memory. The latter wouldn't be a good decision since it'll probably cannibalize the sales of the Quadro RTX 6000. In any event, Nvidia would have a very hard time selling another Titan card.

From a performance standpoint, the GeForce Titan RTX and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti are nearly in the same ballpark. Given the huge difference in price, there's definitely room for an in-between model. Hypothetically, Nvidia could pull another GeForce RTX 2080 Super on us. The chipmaker can grab the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, enable a few more CUDA cores, slap some faster memory on it, and voilà – you have the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super.

During a secret E3 meeting outlining its Super cards, Nvidia stated that, at that time, the chipmaker had no short or long-term plans to introduce a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super. As you are well aware, plans are always changing. Now that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that high-end Navi, or commonly called Big Navi, are on the way, Nvidia could be gearing up new models to stand its ground.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
    Maybe they're making a greener and even more powerful RTX 2080 Super with enhanced I/O connectivity, MBP detection, and micro GUI Support.
    They'll call it the "Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super Duper Serial uGUIS"
    This is a TU102 Tesla part number, not a Geforce.
    The RTX T10-8 cards are used in servers for their GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform; presumably multi-session units like the Tesla P40s.
