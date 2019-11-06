Trending

Nvidia Claims Jetson Xavier NX Is the Fastest Supercomputer for AI Edge Computing

Nvidia's latest addition to its Jetson product line arrives in March.

Nvidia today announced what it's calling the world's smallest supercomputer for artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, the Jetson Xavier NX. The supercomputer joins Nvidia's Jetson product line, which also includes the Jetson AGX Xavier,  Jetson TX2 series and Raspberry Pi rival Jetson Nano

Jetson Xavier NX, which runs off a six-core SoC based on Arm's Carmel microarchitecture, is smaller than a credit card and has low power consumption, running off as little as 10 watts. Expect a variety of I/Os, including CSI, PCIe, I2C and GPIO support. The Jetson Xavier NX is also pin-compatible with the Jetson Nano.

Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX Specs

GPUNvidia Volta (384 CUDA cores, 48 Tensor cores, 2x NVDLA
CPU6-core Carmel Arm 64-bit CPU (6MB L2 + 4MB L3)
Video2x 4K30 Encode and 2x 4K60 Decode
CameraUp to 6 CSI cameras (36 using virtual channels); 12 lanes (3x4 or 6x2) MIPI CSI-2
Memory8GB LPDDR4x; 51.2 GBps
InternetGigabit Ethernet
OSUbuntu / Linux
Dimensions70 x 45mm (2.8 x 1.8 inches)

Nvidia claimed its Jetson Xavier NX topped all five benchmark metrics when measuring the performance of AI inference workloads when working with both data centers and at the edge. The new supercomputer uses the Nvidia JetPack software development kit. This makes it possible to implement more serious AI projects like deep learning tools, AI networks and more. 

The new Jetson Xavier NX is set to release in March with a price tag of $399.00 (€360.48).

  • AlistairAB 06 November 2019 22:42
    march 2020 and creative accounting for those numbers.... not impressed
  • bit_user 07 November 2019 02:26
    I'm sick of Nvidia's "Supercomputer" branding of their edge products. A laptop with a U-series Coffee Lake i3 and a RTX 2060 would run circles around it.
  • darkscorpion20 07 November 2019 05:12
    bit_user said:
    I'm sick of Nvidia's "Supercomputer" branding of their edge products. A laptop with a U-series Coffee Lake i3 and a RTX 2060 would run circles around it.


    Gonna assume this is troll bs like most of Tom's these days, because good forbid there is a real open discussion of things. Also because you just compared apples to... I don't know, a branch or something just not even related.

    This is a pretty fascinating piece of hardware. That much power and features in a 10w tiny package is pretty awesome, could have a lot of great applications for edge devices.

    I'm guessing Mr unimpressed most be the personal designer of some other amazing chip? Or the designer of his mother's basement?

    Why do so many people choose to define themselves as anti everything? Complain about everything? So sad.
  • bit_user 09 November 2019 00:26
    darkscorpion20 said:
    Gonna assume this is troll bs like most of Tom's these days, because good forbid there is a real open discussion of things.
    So, you suddenly drop in with 10 posts to your name and think you can hold court on what's "troll bs"? Nice.

    darkscorpion20 said:
    Also because you just compared apples to... I don't know, a branch or something just not even related.
    Hmmm... comparing apples to... I don't know, supercomputers?

    I guess you just proved my point. Thanks for that.

    darkscorpion20 said:
    This is a pretty fascinating piece of hardware. That much power and features in a 10w tiny package is pretty awesome, could have a lot of great applications for edge devices.
    A few years ago, I might've agreed. However, mobile SoCs have come a long way since then.

    darkscorpion20 said:
    I'm guessing Mr unimpressed most be the personal designer of some other amazing chip? Or the designer of his mother's basement?
    I'm guessing you wouldn't be so impressed if this chip had AMD's name on it.

    darkscorpion20 said:
    Why do so many people choose to define themselves as anti everything? Complain about everything? So sad.
    If you knew anything about me, I'm not that. Judging people by one 2-sentence post. So sad.
