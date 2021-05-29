Nvidia Recycles RTX 3080 FE Cooler For Upcoming RTX 3080 Ti FE

VideoCardz has shared alleged images of Nvidia's approaching GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card. The new Ampere offering looks like a carbon copy of the already released GeForce RTX 3080.

Nvidia didn't go much with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition. It appears that the chipmaker literally only added the "Ti" moniker to the GeForce RTX 3080's shroud. The graphics card still retains the same dual-slot design, which raises the question on how the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will dissipate the extra heat.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is rated for 320W, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to conform within the 350W limit, same as the flagship GeForce RTX 3090. However, the GeForce RTX 3090 features triple-slot cooler to keep the heat under control. It'llbe interesting to see what the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's cooling system can do with 350W.

Image 1 of 3 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 3 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 3 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will still draw its power from Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector. It's more than enough tp provide the necessary power that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti needs. If you're not a fan of the connector, a simple adapter is enough to solve your problems. As always, custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models will stick with the conventional 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. In terms of power requirements, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is perfectly fine with a 750W unit on mainstream systems.

By now, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will potentially offer the same number and type of display outputs as the GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090. If you've forgotten, the mix of outputs include three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one standard HDMI 2.1 port.

Without sounding like a broken record, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should perform very close to the GeForce RTX 3090. The graphics card has already appeared in a GPU-Z submission where its specifications were completely exposed. The only missing piece to the puzzle is the pricing, which we may find out on May 31 if Nvidia's recent GeForce teaser is legit.