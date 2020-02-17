Trending

Nvidia Teases Limited Edition GeForce RTX 20 Series GPU For Cyberpunk 2077

Nvidia boards the Cyberpunk 2077 hype train.

Nvidia GeForce Graphics Card (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia is seemingly making a graphics card to match Cyberpunk 2077.  

The game’s official Twitter account asked Nvidia if the chipmaker would consider making a limited edition graphics card to commemorate the game. Nvidia responded with an interesting image of a mysterious GeForce gaming graphics card while asking its fans to stay tuned.

Nvidia has blurred the image on purpose, but you can still easily make out the Founders Edition cooler. The shroud appears to feature a yellow trim, which is the color that CD Projekt Red is predominantly utilizing for all the Cyberpunk 2077 marketing materials.

The usage of the latest Founders Edition cooler also suggests that the graphics card is most likely based on the GeForce RTX 20 series or the RTX 20 Super series. It remains to be seen which model, Nvidia will go with. We suspect it might be based on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the current flagship for the Turing lineup.

A couple of Twitter users are dwelling on the possibility that Nvidia could market the graphics card as the GeForce RTX 2077, in honor of the game. However, if that's the case, odds are that the graphics card would be built around the GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2070 Super to maintain the cohesiveness with the nomenclature. We imagine Nvidia will probably strike a deal with CD Projekt Red to bundle Cyberpunk 2077 with the graphics card.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to launch in April, however, CD Projekt Red has pushed the release date all the way to September. Therefore, we won't see Nvidia's Cyberpunk 2077-inspired graphics card until then unless the chipmaker releases it before the game is out.

  • cryoburner 17 February 2020 05:02
    Therefore, we won't see Nvidia's Cyberpunk 2077-inspired graphics card until then unless the chipmaker releases it before the game is out.
    Nvidia is rumored to be launching a new generation of graphics cards later this year, and it seems likely that they will announce more details about Ampere at their GTC conference in a little over a month, and perhaps more details about high-end consumer cards by E3. With the game moved back to September, it seems a bit odd that they would launch a Cyberpunk-themed 20-series card now, only to potentially have newer cards coming out around the game's launch. At the very least, I doubt they are teasing a card that isn't coming out until then though.
  • hannibal 17 February 2020 07:37
    That means that consumer 3000 series GPUs Are not coming before 2077 is released. So most likely we see 3000 series consumer GPUs from Nvidia at 2021. What we get Are workstation cards.
    that explains why we will see special cyperpunk 2077 Nvidia 2000 series released!
  • serge.m 17 February 2020 12:12
    I would say this is far more likely to be a 3000 series card. Would be bundled with Cyberpunk to show off raytracing as the 3000 series is suppose to be a very large improvement in that area
  • Bamda 18 February 2020 04:04
    Yea with the price of $2077. LOL
  • spongiemaster 18 February 2020 05:04
    hannibal said:
    That means that consumer 3000 series GPUs Are not coming before 2077 is released. So most likely we see 3000 series consumer GPUs from Nvidia at 2021. What we get Are workstation cards.
    that explains why we will see special cyperpunk 2077 Nvidia 2000 series released!
    Nvidia isn't going to go over 2 years with the 2080ti as their fastest card. Most of the people that spent $1200+ on a 2080ti, have another $1200 waiting for the sequel. There is also a large number of gamers who spent $700+ on a 1080ti 3 years ago who are still itching to upgrade because there was nothing in the price range for them to upgrade to with the RTX range. Lastly, there is no way Nvidia is going to let AMD launch big Navi and not have a hammer to drop in response immediately.
  • hannibal 18 February 2020 09:26
    It is more than possible that big Navi Also comes after 2077 has been released... so Nvidia has no any hurry in there. It is better to them wait big Navi and the price and then deside what to do. If redusing the price of 2080ti is enough. They could do that. Or just collect enough 3000 series and sell those while amd suffer not having enough GPUs to sell. Both would be win win to Nvidia.
