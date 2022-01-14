Nvidia Allegedly Orders Partners to Halt RTX 3090 Ti Production

Nvidia has allegedly requested that its add-in-board (AIB) partners temporarily halt the production of its upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. There are reportedly issues with hardware and firmware, two websites reported on Friday. The exact nature of these issues remains unclear, but it is possible that the new top-of-the-range board will arrive on the market somewhat later than expected.

TweakTown reported the news without disclosing reasons for the temporary halt, the time when Nvidia's request was made or whether Nvidia reached out to all of its partners. This report is supported by VideoCardz, which claims that Nvidia wanted to pause production of its next flagship consumer product due to issues with the BIOS and hardware.

We have no idea what kind of 'BIOS and hardware' issues could lead to a temporary production halt after volume manufacturing was initiated. Typically, overheating due to insufficient cooling and/or overvoltaging, choice of wrong/weak components, problems with select applications, and incompatibility with certain hardware are among issues that plague newly released parts. Developers try to avoid such situations, which sometimes can cause delays.

Nvidia formally announced its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics board at CES on January 4, 2022. However, it never revealed its actual launch date and advised the enthusiast community to wait for more information later this month.

In fact, the company did not even disclose its actual specifications but only said that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will provide "40 TFLOPS for shaders, 78 TFLOPS for ray tracing and a whopping 320 TFLOPS of AI muscle" while carrying 24GB of GDDR6X memory with a 21 GT/s data transfer rate. With such characteristics, we can safely say that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be the new king of the GPU benchmarks and one of the best graphics cards around (with an exorbitant price tag to match).

As far as we can tell, based on unofficial information, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti uses a fully-enabled GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDA cores, 112 texture mapping units, 84 render backends, and 336 ray tracing cores. Unofficial sources also pointed to a January 27 launch date for the product, but that date now seems in jeopardy.