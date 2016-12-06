Nvidia's 'VR Funhouse' Arrives On Oculus Rift, Compatible With Oculus Touch

With Oculus Touch now released to the wild, you won’t have to look far for compatible day-one game titles. However, Nvidia also got to relish the launch-day glory by announcing that its VR Funhouse is now compatible with Oculus Touch and available in the Oculus Store.

The application could be seen as more of a developer tool. VR Funhouse showcases the capabilities of Nvidia’s VRWorks with carnival-themed games including Clown Painter, Fire Archer, Whack-A-Mole, Balloon Knight, Mole Boxing, a Wall Walker Toss, and Hot Shot Basketball. There’s even a shooting gallery and skeet shooting mini games for those with itchy Touch fingers.

Oculus users can download Nvidia’s VR Funhouse for free from Steam or the Oculus Store. However, the steep minimum system requirements remain unchanged, and if you’re contemplating spending some time at the carnival, you’ll need some serious horsepower under the hood. Also, don’t forget to grab the latest Game Ready Driver from Nvidia, which adds support for Oculus Touch.