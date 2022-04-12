Listing Alleges AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is Incoming

While there have been reports about AMD's plans to update its graphics lineup with Radeon RX 6x50 boards in late April, we have never seen any actual confirmation of this. Now, a filing with the South Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) that certifies hardware sold in the country, indicates that AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT could be incoming, but for now treat the news with a healthy dose of salt.

Tul Corp., the owner of the PowerColor brand, has added its Radeon RX 6750 XT to RRA's database, as discovered by a well-known hardware investigator @harujaze6179. The card is officially designated as the PowerColor RX 6750 XT Devil D6 12GB, which basically leads us to the fact that the model RX 6750 indeed exists and the aforementioned graphics card carries 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

(Image credit: harukaze6179/Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Devil moniker indicates that this is a custom graphics card with PowerColor's typical perks like a sophisticated printed circuit board (PCB) with an enhanced voltage regulating module (VRM) and a high-end cooling system.

Specifications of the graphics card are unknown, but from previous leaks we know that the main difference between the Radeon RX 6750 XT and the regular RX 6700 XT model is GDDR6 memory with an 18 GT/s data transfer rate (vs. 16 GT/s), which will give the GPU up to 12.5% more memory bandwidth.

While we can only speculate, but PowerColor's 'Devil' VRM design might add some additional quality power supply to the graphics processors and therefore both out-of-box clock-speed as well as additional overclocking potential. Will it be one of the best gaming graphics cards around? Only tests will tell.

Along with the Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD reportedly intends to release its Radeon RX 6950 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT boards in late April. The company has not formally confirmed such plans, so the launch time frame should be taken with a grain of salt.