Dual GPUs, 16 GB RAM, One Card: PowerColor Reveals Devil 13 Dual Core

PowerColor announced the launch of a custom-engineered graphics card that features some surprising specifications. The Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390 comes equipped with not one, but two Radeon R9 390 Grenada GPUs paired with 16 GB of GDDR5. PowerColor's engineers even created a customized 512-bit X2 memory interface to handle the doubled frame buffer.

PowerColor has clocked both GPUs at 1000 MHz, and to keep them cool, the company managed to install 10 copper heatpipes into the heatsink, which consists of aluminum fins and two large die-cast panels. Keeping the air flowing across the fins are three Double Blade Fans, which have pairs of dramatically different length fins, and large gaps in between.

Graphics Engine Radeon R9 390 Video Memory 16 GB GDDR5 Engine Clock 1000 MHz Memory Clock 1350 MHz x4 (5.4 Gbps) Memory Interface 512-bit X2 DirectX® Support 12 Bus Standard PCIe 3.0 Standard Display Connecors DL DVI-D/ DL DVI-D/ HDMI/ DisplayPort Board Dimensions 304.8 x 136.2 x 59 mm Minimum System Power requirement (W) 1000W Extension Power Connector Four 8-pin PCI Express Power Connectors

With two of the most power hungry GPUs on the same PCB, PowerColor is requiring a minimum of a 1,000 W power supply to operate this card, and it demands four 8-pin PCIe leads to power on. The company said the Devil 13 Dual Core incorporates a 15-phase power delivery system, along with Super Cap and Ferrite Core Choke to handle the power draw.

To complement the purchase of a Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390, PowerColor includes a Razer Ouroboros gaming mouse inside every box. The company has not yet revealed the price of the package, nor availability, but it's not exactly going to be a budget card.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.