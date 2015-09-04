Trending

Dual GPUs, 16 GB RAM, One Card: PowerColor Reveals Devil 13 Dual Core

By

PowerColor announced the launch of a custom-engineered graphics card that features some surprising specifications. The Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390 comes equipped with not one, but two Radeon R9 390 Grenada GPUs paired with 16 GB of GDDR5. PowerColor's engineers even created a customized 512-bit X2 memory interface to handle the doubled frame buffer.

PowerColor has clocked both GPUs at 1000 MHz, and to keep them cool, the company managed to install 10 copper heatpipes into the heatsink, which consists of aluminum fins and two large die-cast panels. Keeping the air flowing across the fins are three Double Blade Fans, which have pairs of dramatically different length fins, and large gaps in between. 

Graphics EngineRadeon R9 390
Video Memory16 GB GDDR5
Engine Clock1000 MHz
Memory Clock1350 MHz x4 (5.4 Gbps)
Memory Interface512-bit X2
DirectX® Support12
Bus StandardPCIe 3.0
Standard Display ConnecorsDL DVI-D/ DL DVI-D/ HDMI/ DisplayPort
Board Dimensions304.8 x 136.2 x 59 mm
Minimum System Power requirement (W)1000W
Extension Power ConnectorFour 8-pin PCI Express Power Connectors

With two of the most power hungry GPUs on the same PCB, PowerColor is requiring a minimum of a 1,000 W power supply to operate this card, and it demands four 8-pin PCIe leads to power on. The company said the Devil 13 Dual Core incorporates a 15-phase power delivery system, along with Super Cap and Ferrite Core Choke to handle the power draw.

To complement the purchase of a Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390, PowerColor includes a Razer Ouroboros gaming mouse inside every box. The company has not yet revealed the price of the package, nor availability, but it's not exactly going to be a budget card.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 310matt310 04 September 2015 14:22
    i want this
    Reply
  • Traciatim 04 September 2015 14:26
    That thing looks like a beast, and while not in my target for hardware that I would buy I really wish more manufacturers would do things like this more often. It seems like these days almost every card is just "Hey, look at this awesome <reference card> with this great looking <fan/light/paint/sticker>".
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 04 September 2015 14:28
    Why is it rarely mentioned that the card will operate as if it had 8GB of ram due to crossfire?

    I think direct x 12 might allow each gpu to utilize different data making it a true 16GB card but thats just a guess.
    Reply
  • Yuka 04 September 2015 14:32
    Not taking the "cool" factor away, but... What the... I mean, really... Why the flying pigs they would want to slap 2 Hawaiis instead of 2 Tongas. The price range where this thing will be at is just a no-buy. There is no way to justify it. Slapping 2 Tongas might not be the awe making flagship, but at least it wouldn't be a burner heat stove sucking 1000W. I mean, 4 8-pins? Jeez XD

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • blazorthon 04 September 2015 14:39
    Why is it rarely mentioned that the card will operate as if it had 8GB of ram due to crossfire?

    I think direct x 12 might allow each gpu to utilize different data making it a true 16GB card but thats just a guess.

    Not taking the "cool" factor away, but... What the... I mean, really... Why the flying pigs they would want to slap 2 Hawaiis instead of 2 Tongas. The price range where this thing will be at is just a no-buy. There is no way to justify it. Slapping 2 Tongas might not be the awe making flagship, but at least it wouldn't be a burner heat stove sucking 1000W. I mean, 4 8-pins? Jeez XD

    Cheers!

    It isn't going to pull 1000W. That is the minimum recommended power supply rating. It would probably be pulling around 600W in heavy loads.

    To safely pull 1000W, you'd want seven 8-pin PCIe connectors, maybe eight just to be safe.
    Reply
  • Yuka 04 September 2015 14:54
    16575251 said:
    It isn't going to pull 1000W. That is the minimum recommended power supply rating. It would probably be pulling around 600W in heavy loads.

    To safely pull 1000W, you'd want seven 8-pin PCIe connectors, maybe eight just to be safe.

    Theoretical max of 675W in a PCIe 2.0 and ~840W in a PCIe 3.0+. Not 1000W, but the CPU will, most likely, pull 130W so the overall system power will come in *very* close to 1000W, making the PC a stove, haha. I'll assume an enthusiast will have an OC'ed CPU for this thing as well, so the 130W could be even more if using an Intel -E or heavy OC'ed AMD FX.

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • synphul 04 September 2015 14:58
    First off, kudos to the powercolor team for managing to fit both on the same pcb with the amount of cooling they did on a single gpu card. That's some serious skill. Although why, why the 2 hottest gpu's on the planet (or nearly)? Hmm, if only there was a dual am3+ board so I could pair it with a duo of fx 9590's. Then I could game away and not even have to fire up the furnace this winter lol.

    They mentioned a 1000w psu with 4 x 8pin pcie cables. Envisioning all those cables hanging out of the card, is it just me or is anyone else immediately visualizing Chevy's awesome wiring job from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?

    "just - about.. got it..."
    http://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjZWav-LIns/hqdefault.jpg

    If on the other hand they paired this card as a package deal with the 9590, instead of a 'free mouse' they could bundle a small fire extinguisher :P

    Something like this maybe, it's already halfway there to a gaming theme.
    http://s98.photobucket.com/user/Tenki-Kun/media/JokePics/little-fire-extinguisher_zpsc1fc8341.jpg.html
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 04 September 2015 14:59
    16575169 said:
    i want this

    ME TOO!
    Reply
  • hdmark 04 September 2015 15:31
    I cant even imagine the sag this card will have ... but that looks awesome and I also want one!
    Reply
  • clonazepam 04 September 2015 16:15
    Neat card. There's really not much to say that hasn't already been said.

    Stats not listed:

    4 PCI-E cables bundled, to the same location (rounded):

    1" diameter, 3" circumference (varies by PSU mfr)

    Plan with care. :D
    Reply