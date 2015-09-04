Dual GPUs, 16 GB RAM, One Card: PowerColor Reveals Devil 13 Dual Core

PowerColor announced the launch of a custom-engineered graphics card that features some surprising specifications. The Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390 comes equipped with not one, but two Radeon R9 390 Grenada GPUs paired with 16 GB of GDDR5. PowerColor's engineers even created a customized 512-bit X2 memory interface to handle the doubled frame buffer.
PowerColor has clocked both GPUs at 1000 MHz, and to keep them cool, the company managed to install 10 copper heatpipes into the heatsink, which consists of aluminum fins and two large die-cast panels. Keeping the air flowing across the fins are three Double Blade Fans, which have pairs of dramatically different length fins, and large gaps in between.
|Graphics Engine
|Radeon R9 390
|Video Memory
|16 GB GDDR5
|Engine Clock
|1000 MHz
|Memory Clock
|1350 MHz x4 (5.4 Gbps)
|Memory Interface
|512-bit X2
|DirectX® Support
|12
|Bus Standard
|PCIe 3.0
|Standard Display Connecors
|DL DVI-D/ DL DVI-D/ HDMI/ DisplayPort
|Board Dimensions
|304.8 x 136.2 x 59 mm
|Minimum System Power requirement (W)
|1000W
|Extension Power Connector
|Four 8-pin PCI Express Power Connectors
With two of the most power hungry GPUs on the same PCB, PowerColor is requiring a minimum of a 1,000 W power supply to operate this card, and it demands four 8-pin PCIe leads to power on. The company said the Devil 13 Dual Core incorporates a 15-phase power delivery system, along with Super Cap and Ferrite Core Choke to handle the power draw.
To complement the purchase of a Devil 13 Dual Core R9 390, PowerColor includes a Razer Ouroboros gaming mouse inside every box. The company has not yet revealed the price of the package, nor availability, but it's not exactly going to be a budget card.
I think direct x 12 might allow each gpu to utilize different data making it a true 16GB card but thats just a guess.
Cheers!
It isn't going to pull 1000W. That is the minimum recommended power supply rating. It would probably be pulling around 600W in heavy loads.
To safely pull 1000W, you'd want seven 8-pin PCIe connectors, maybe eight just to be safe.
Theoretical max of 675W in a PCIe 2.0 and ~840W in a PCIe 3.0+. Not 1000W, but the CPU will, most likely, pull 130W so the overall system power will come in *very* close to 1000W, making the PC a stove, haha. I'll assume an enthusiast will have an OC'ed CPU for this thing as well, so the 130W could be even more if using an Intel -E or heavy OC'ed AMD FX.
Cheers!
They mentioned a 1000w psu with 4 x 8pin pcie cables. Envisioning all those cables hanging out of the card, is it just me or is anyone else immediately visualizing Chevy's awesome wiring job from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?
"just - about.. got it..."
http://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjZWav-LIns/hqdefault.jpg
If on the other hand they paired this card as a package deal with the 9590, instead of a 'free mouse' they could bundle a small fire extinguisher :P
Something like this maybe, it's already halfway there to a gaming theme.
http://s98.photobucket.com/user/Tenki-Kun/media/JokePics/little-fire-extinguisher_zpsc1fc8341.jpg.html
ME TOO!
Stats not listed:
4 PCI-E cables bundled, to the same location (rounded):
1" diameter, 3" circumference (varies by PSU mfr)
Plan with care. :D