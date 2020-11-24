PowerColor's Red Dragon RX 6800 XT GPUs Will Awake Soon

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Following PowerColor's official announcement of the Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, VideoCardz has shared renders of what we can expect from the vendor's Red Dragon series.

In regards to hierarchy, PowerColor's Red Dragon-branded graphics cards are a notch below the Red Devil. Therefore, the offerings typically come with a more modest design and a factory overclock. As the renders show, the Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT features less flamboyant aesthetics. There are zero traces of RGB lighting on the shroud, which will surely appease consumers that loathe having a Christmas tree inside their PCs.

Given Big Navi's considerable power requirements, the Red Dragon series will still lean on a triple-fan cooling solution to remain cool. The small cooling fan in the center is in the company of two larger cooling fans - one on each side.

For the moment, the Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT's dimensions are unknown, but it looks just as long as the Red Devil iteration. While the latter occupies up to three PCI slots, the Red Dragon seems to adhere to a 2.5-slot design. The difference in thickness owes to the fact that the Red Dragon doesn't come with an aggressive factory overclock compared to the Red Devil, and therefore, it can get away with a smaller cooler.

Image 1 of 2 PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 2 PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT also appears to come with a metal backplate and a dual-BIOS switch. In addition to the PCIe slot, the graphics card draws power from two 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The display outputs on the Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT differ from AMD's reference design and the Red Devil. The latter two provide one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a single USB Type-C port. On the Red Dragon, PowerColor decided to dispose of the USB Type-C port in favor of another DisplayPort 1.4 output, bringing the total to three.

AMD's partners have the green light to launch their custom models tomorrow, so we'll likely see both the Red Devil and Red Dragon invade the hardware shelves. We can only hope that the supply is better than the disappointment with the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 reference edition.