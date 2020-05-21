Here Are All the Project Athena Laptops We Know About

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel announced Project Athena at CES 2019 in an effort to push ultrabooks towards higher performance, longer battery life, the best of connectivity and quick wake from sleep. Since then, over 30 laptops have met Intel's standards. They include clamshells and 2-in-1s as well as both Windows machines and Chromebooks.



In a few cases, only some configurations of laptops that are named are technically Project Athena compliant, so be sure to check for the extra details.

The list of Project Athena certified laptops includes:

Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N

Acer Swift 3 SF313-52/52G

Acer TravelMate P6 TMP614

Asus VivoBook 14 X403JA

Asus ExpertBook B9450FA, FAV

Asus Chromebook Flip C436FA

Dell XPS 13 9300

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 7390

Dell XPS 13 7390

Dell Inspiron 14 7490

Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7390

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1

Dell Latitude 9510

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 (Only configurations with Wi-Fi 6)

Dell Latitude 7300

HP Spectre x360 13t

HP Spectre Folio (2020)

HP Envy 13 ba0xxx (2020)

HP Envy 13 aq1xxx (2019) (Only 10th Gen “Ice Lake” version with Thunderbolt)

HP Elite Dragonfly (2019 and 2020 update)

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6

HP EliteBook x360 830 G6

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise

Lenovo IdeaPad / Yoga S940 14IIL

Lenovo Yoga C940 14IIL

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14IIL05

Lenovo Yoga S740 14IIL

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 – (Only configurations with Wi-Fi 6)

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Editor's note: This list was last updated on May 21, 2020 with a number of additions, including specific configuration information.