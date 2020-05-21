Here Are All the Project Athena Laptops We Know About

Intel announced Project Athena at CES 2019 in an effort to push ultrabooks towards higher performance, longer battery life, the best of connectivity and quick wake from sleep. Since then, over 30 laptops have met Intel's standards. They include clamshells and 2-in-1s as well as both Windows machines and Chromebooks.
In a few cases, only some configurations of laptops that are named are technically Project Athena compliant, so be sure to check for the extra details.
The list of Project Athena certified laptops includes:
- Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N
- Acer Swift 3 SF313-52/52G
- Acer TravelMate P6 TMP614
- Asus VivoBook 14 X403JA
- Asus ExpertBook B9450FA, FAV
- Asus Chromebook Flip C436FA
- Dell XPS 13 9300
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 7390
- Dell XPS 13 7390
- Dell Inspiron 14 7490
- Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 7390
- Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1
- Dell Latitude 9510
- Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 (Only configurations with Wi-Fi 6)
- Dell Latitude 7300
- HP Spectre x360 13t
- HP Spectre Folio (2020)
- HP Envy 13 ba0xxx (2020)
- HP Envy 13 aq1xxx (2019) (Only 10th Gen “Ice Lake” version with Thunderbolt)
- HP Elite Dragonfly (2019 and 2020 update)
- HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4
- HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6
- HP EliteBook x360 830 G6
- HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise
- Lenovo IdeaPad / Yoga S940 14IIL
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14IIL
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14IIL05
- Lenovo Yoga S740 14IIL
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 – (Only configurations with Wi-Fi 6)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
Editor's note: This list was last updated on May 21, 2020 with a number of additions, including specific configuration information.