Razer Black Widow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at All-Time Low

If you are in the market for a mechanical gaming keyboard, Amazon has a deal worth checking out. Today, the online retail giant has the Razer Black Widow TE Chroma V2 mechanical gaming keyboard for $89.99. That is $50 off the $139.99 MSRP and an all time Amazon low.

It's a tenkeyless keyboard for those who prefer a smaller setup that's easier to travel. This mechanical gaming keyboard comes in green, orange, and yellow switches with 50 G of actuation force for ideal typing. The Black Widow TE Chroma also features customizable RGB lighting on the backlit keys and also syncs with gameplay and with other Razer Chroma peripherals for a colorful gaming experience.

Additionally, all the keys on the keyboard can be remapped for fully customizable gaming. Last, but not least, the Chroma comes with a magnetic wrist rest for comfort over long gaming sessions.

