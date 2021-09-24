RTX 3060 Laptops: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for mid-range performance — armed with 3,840 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6 video memory and a boost clock speed up to 1,703 MHz. And buying it in a laptop is one of the best ways to actually get your hands on one right now.

RTX 3060 laptop availability is becoming more and more widespread, but getting the good ones is still quite a challenge. That’s why we’re doing this big round up of all the major-brand RTX 3060 laptops you can buy (in the U.S.), plus links to where you can grab one.

These options come with either Intel or AMD CPUs, so you’re covered no matter whichever processor you prefer. With stock, pricing and shipping times changing frequently, we can’t 100% guarantee that something on this list will still be available by the time you read this. But rest assured, we will be keeping this article up to date as regularly as possible.

Before we begin, a quick disclaimer: we have not tested all of these laptops. If you want the best gaming laptops, as tested by us, we have a list for that. But since demand for laptops with this GPU continues (alongside RTX 3070 laptops and RTX 3080 laptops), we wanted to make the task of hunting one down easy for you.

Acer RTX 3060 laptops

Acer offers the RTX 3060 in both the Predator and Nitro variants of its gaming laptop lineup.

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,449.99 at Newegg

This powerful configuration of the Predator Helios 300 features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a 15.6-inch 144Hz display up top, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage combo of 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE: $1,499.99 at Acer

The slightly slimmer sibling to the Helios, the Predator Triton 300 SE comes packed with an Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, 1080p @ 144Hz display, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you get a free protective sleeve with your purchase.

Acer Nitro 5: $1,329.99 at Acer

Your AMD variant of the Acer lineup — pick up this Nitro 5 for a laptop with a lower price but plenty of power, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware RTX 3060 laptops

Alienware gives you a breadth of customization options for each of its RTX 3060 laptops — allowing you to get the best balance of specs for your investment. The downside to this is that shipping times can be anywhere from one week to two months.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5: was $1,693.98, now $1,646.39

Make sure you pick the RTX 3060 version of this laptop, which features the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip, 16GB RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD — all of which is kept cool with Alienware's patented Cryo-Tech thermal management.

Alienware m15 R6: was $1,743.98, now $1,695.39

The Intel alternative to the above features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, which at an additional fifty bucks over the AMD option is pretty good value for money.

Alienware X15: was $2,113.98, now $2,057.99

The latest additions to the Alienware lineup always come with a bit of a price premium to them, but for that you're getting one of the most stylish gaming laptops Dell's put out in years. Under the hood, you'll find 11th Gen Intel Core i7 power, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Alienware X17: was $2,213.98, now $2,155.99

Same specs as above, but with the added benefit of a gorgeous 17-inch FHD panel with silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate and additional room for booming speakers.

Asus RTX 3060 laptops

You can find RTX 3060 versions of all the mainline laptops in Asus’ lineup — from beastly gaming rigs to creative pro systems. Plus, you can snap one up and get it delivered pretty quickly too, with windows up to a week.

Asus TUF Dash 15: $1,149.99 at Best Buy

For just over a thousand bucks, you can pick up this TUF Dash 15 configuration — featuring an RTX 3060 GPU, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14: $1,549.99 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a seriously impressive gaming laptop, which you can pick up with an RTX 3060. This particularly powerful setup features an AMD Ryzen 9 chip, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a sleek Moonlight White finish.

Asus ROG 16: was $1,849.99, now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Taking things one step further, this ROG 16 powerhouse comes armed with a gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 display with 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Asus TUF F17: $1,499.99 at Newegg

The biggest screen of the bunch! Snap up this Asus TUF Gaming F17 for the 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD IPS display, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Dell RTX 3060 laptops

Alongside Alienware, Dell does some decent laptops of its own with a dedicated RTX 3060 GPU. Shipping times vary from a week to a couple months, so make sure you check first before buying.

Dell G15 Special Edition: was $1,604.98, now $1,567.99 at Dell

Dell's gaming laptops don't stop at just Alienware. The company's G15 special edition in Obsidian black also offers an RTX 3060 GPU, along with an 11th Gen Intel core i CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Dell XPS 17: was $2,649.99, now $2,596.99 at Dell

More of a prosumer-style laptop, but still armed with a gaming-capable RTX 3060 GPU. The new XPS 17 features a stunning FHD+ display (upgradeable to a 4K touchscreen), Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCie SSD.

Gigabyte RTX 3060 laptops

Much like Dell, Gigabyte applies the RTX 3060 to both gaming and power user workstation systems. This results in a wide variety of choices, all of which are very competitively priced and available for delivery within a week.

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg

Speaking of creator workstations, Gigabyte's Aero 15 with a vivid OLED display is usually on sale with an impressive discount — $200 off in this case! Alongside the screen and RTX 3060 GPU, you'll get an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and nine I/O ports to plug this straight into any setup.

Gigabyte G5 KC Thin: $1,199 at Newegg

The first of two Gigabyte gaming laptops, the lower cost G5 KC comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, plus Nahimic 3D audio and a full RGB-backlit keyboard.

Gigabyte Aorus 15p: $1,696.97 at Newegg

Looking for a big upgrade over the standards set by the G5 KC? The Aorus 15P packs a silky smooth 240Hz display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

HP RTX 3060 laptops

HP has packed the RTX 3060 into its Omen 15 laptop, Omen 17 and Victus lines, so you can choose between Intel and AMD while making the most of its refined design and comfortable keyboard. Read more in our HP Omen 15 review .

HP Omen 15z: $1,269.99 at HP

This 15-inch gaming laptop from HP packs a FHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate up top with Bang & Olufsen tuned audio for a great gameplay experience, along with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and a 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 17t: $1,509.99 at HP

Take HP gaming to the next level with a 17-inch panel, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD — thermally managed by OMEN Tempest cooling technology.

Victus by HP 16: $1,249.99 at HP

A really well-priced system for what you get! The HP Victus gaming rig features a 16.1-inch FHD panel, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus the RTX 3060 (of course).

Lenovo RTX 3060 laptops

Lenovo’s gaming laptops are customizable, with the option to add an RTX 3060 GPU. But take this with a pinch of salt, as with a 4+ month shipping time (except for the 17-inch Legion 5), availability seems to be limited.

Lenovo Legion 5 15: $1,559.99 at Lenovo

With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo Legion 5 has enough power to play your latest titles and crunch the requirements for ray tracing.

Lenovo Legion 5 17: $1,399.99 at Lenovo

Some of you may be scratching your head as to why this is cheaper than the 15-inch option. Simply put, it's the only one that's actually available! With the same specs as above but with a bigger screen and free 2-3 week shipping, this is the one to get.

Lenovo Legion 5i: $1,499.99 at Lenovo

The Intel variant of Lenovo's Legion line features a Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

MSI RTX 3060 laptops

MSI's gaming laptops are priced competitively, meaning you won't see too much variation in cost between this and any of the other RTX 3060-armed competitors.

MSI Crosshair: $1,549.99 at Newegg

Get this configuration in your crosshairs (get it?) for an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and plenty of I/O including a HDMI 2.0 port for 4K 60Hz gaming.

MSI Pulse: was $1,499, now $1,299 at Newegg after $100 rebate

Got your finger on the pulse? You could save a little bit of cash and pick up the MSI Pulse, which features a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, the same 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MSI GF75 Thin: was $1,499, now $1,469 at Newegg

Shed some of the chunk with the GF75 thin, which comes with a free Windows 11 upgrade alongside a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a storage combo of 512GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD.

Razer RTX 3060 laptops

Razer’s gaming laptops always come with a bit of a price premium, and that’s no different for the company’s RTX 3060 systems. Shipping varies between immediate availability and a month.

Razer Blade 14: $1,799.99 at Razer

The smaller sibling of Razer's lineup, the Blade 14 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, a 14-inch 1080p panel, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Base: $1,799.99 at Razer

For the same cost as the 14-inch gaming laptop, you can pick up the Razer Blade 15 Base Model, which includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 100% sRGB FHD screen with tiny bezels, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $2,299.99 at Razer

Take a step up to the Razer Blade 15 Advanced , which seriously upgrades the screen to a 15.6-inch QHD panel with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Not just that, but storage doubles with a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade 17: $2,399.99 at Razer

Increase that screen size to a 17-inch QHD panel with 165Hz refresh rate for an additional hundred bucks. Alongside that, you get the same Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and 16GB DDR4 memory.