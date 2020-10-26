Samsung 860 Pro SSD Drops to New Low at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches, vendors are dropping prices left and right on our favorite hardware. It can be hard to sort out the deals from the duds, so we created a page dedicated to finding you the best deals on tech . We update it every day, so check back often!

Today we're highlighting a new low offer for the Samsung 860 Pro internal SSD, which you can now buy for $99 at Amazon. We first published a Samsung 860 Pro review back in 2018, but the 1TB edition is still more than relevant enough to maintain a spot on our best SSDs of 2020 list.

Samsung 860 Pro SSD 512GB: was $149, now $99 @Amazon

This internal SSD from Samsung has a maximum storage capacity of 512 GB. It has a 2.5" form factor and is currently listed at a new low price through Amazon.View Deal

The Samsung 860 Pro features a 2.5" form factor, and you will need an open SATA III interface to use this SSD. It doesn't have a large footprint, measuring in at 2.76" x .28" x 3.94" and weighing only 2.12 ounces. The drive has a read/write speed of 560 / 530 MBps.

The 33% discount is for the 512GB edition but applies also to the 1TB edition. There are smaller discounts available for the 256GB and 2TB models. A 4TB model is also available but is currently listed at full price.