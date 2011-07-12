Trending

Samsung LCD Turns 2D Games Into 3D Games

By

Samsung is finally rolling out its 750 and 950 series of stylish desktop LED monitors.

Samsung is finally rolling out its 750 and 950 series of stylish desktop LED monitors. We are especially interested in the 950 series (available in 23 and 27 inch), as it has a 2D-to-3D converter when connected to PCs, game consoles, Blu-ray players and other set-top boxes.

How well does it work? We have no idea as we haven't seen them since CEs 2011, where access to them was very limited. However, Samsung claims they deliver "vibrant colors", "100% photo accuracy" and a high-quality image in 120 Hz. The marketing staff worked overtime and promises features such as an "ultra clear panel", "magic angle view", and "Mega DCR." And yes, all that 3D greatness requires active shutter glasses.

Other specs include a response time of 2ms, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, a resolution of 1920x1080, as well as a viewing angle of 170 degrees. What we don't know is the exact availability in the U.S. (Samsung is rolling the monitors out in Asia first) and the price. However, it appears that the 27-inch 3D model is selling for about $750 across Asia (a pair of proprietary active shutter glasses is included).

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • reggieray 12 July 2011 18:41
    Gimmick and I will keep my 1920 x 1200 Samsung monitor, not some TV standard, 1080P.
    Reply
  • ochentay4 12 July 2011 18:42
    I dont care. I want one.
    Reply
  • sieged 12 July 2011 19:07
    That's retared ...I gotta have it.
    Reply
  • Transsive 12 July 2011 19:49
    More TN panels?
    Reply
  • rajansudeshrattan 12 July 2011 20:12
    Interesting if priced around $500 or in India below Rs25K
    Reply
  • 12 July 2011 20:43
    pfft, crap, I'll stick with my two 1920 x 1200 screens
    Reply
  • tmax 12 July 2011 21:30
    ReggieRayGimmick and I will keep my 1920 x 1200 Samsung monitor, not some TV standard, 1080P.
    Agree. I don’t like the trend of new monitors only being 1920 x 1080 on the high end. With this technology Samsung could easily reach 2560 x 1600 resolution on the 27" model.
    Reply
  • Userremoved 12 July 2011 21:37
    Hmm gimmicks
    Reply
  • clist 12 July 2011 22:59
    The nice thing about 120Hz monitors is running them at 120Hz for 2D gaming. It makes your 120FPS video card rate actually mean something. If your monitor is 60Hz or 75Hz (as most LCDs are) then the FPS of your video card is not what you're seeing.

    There are folks who say you can't notice the difference, but to me, 120Hz feel smoother.

    Note that I'm not making any arguments for or against THIS monitor - it does look gimmicky - I'm just saying don't knock 120Hz monitors just because they're pitched as "3D". I will also say that the picture quality and viewing angles on all of the 3D monitors I've seen - including the one I have suck compared to the current lower-refresh offerings - so it really depends on your priorities... for gaming I think a 120Hz monitor is better.

    Cheers,
    CList
    Reply
  • Transsive 12 July 2011 23:08
    I'll be waiting for a quality IPS 120Hz screen. (decent angles and low ghosting)
    Reply