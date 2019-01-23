Trending

Samsung Announces 15.6-inch, 4K OLED Screen Bound for Laptops

By

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung will start mass-producing a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED panel that's bound for laptops in February, the company announced today. Dell, HP and others announced upcoming 15-inch notebooks with 4K displays, so it's very likely that this is the panel bound for those machines.

The company is boasting that its display reproduces more than 3.4 million colors that meet the DCI-P3 standard and is touting a brightness level up to 600 nits and a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1, as well as "extreme color accuracy" and "a very wide color gamut." Its also claiming that it will be visible outdoors and offer HDR compatibility.

Besides its desktop displays, Samsung is perhaps the king of OLED displays for mobile, including both its own Galaxy lineup of smarthpones and those of its competitors.

Besides HP, Dell, Lenovo and others who have been talking about 4K, it's also possible that Samsung could use this panel inside some of its own PCs.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 23 January 2019 17:30
    282.42 PPI according to my handy calculator
    Reply
  • mihen 23 January 2019 18:04
    $282.42 per inch according to my calculator.
    Reply
  • Woot-Zee 23 January 2019 18:12
    Static contrast ratio of 120,000:1, not dynamic according to my calculator
    Reply
  • leoscott 23 January 2019 18:39
    Sounds beautiful. However, I have a 17" MSI laptop with a 4k screen that I run at 1080p because some things (dialogs) are so tiny they are unreadable. 4k may be great for gaming but many of the dialogs can't be scaled.
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 23 January 2019 19:36
    Do OLED screens still have a problem with image burn in? That would be a major problem for a computer screen, less so for a TV screen.
    Reply
  • s1mon7 23 January 2019 20:05
    I love OLED and this is super exciting, except the burn-in. I really hope MicroLED becomes viable soon.
    Reply
  • mihen 23 January 2019 20:27
    Yea OLED does still have burn in issues, but not as bad. They did a test for burn in for 2017 TVs and only the one playing CNN 24/7 had any major issues.
    However this is Samsung, so it's probably more like a phone screen than a TV screen.
    Reply
  • Giroro 23 January 2019 20:58
    What's the subpixel arrangement? Samsung's typical 2-colrs-per-pixel pentile looks pretty horrible when the PPI is below 400... Unless you like it when straight lines and text look like a stacks of jagged fuzzy diamonds.
    I wouldn't want to waste all that GPU power on inferior pixels
    Reply
  • hannibal 24 January 2019 07:38
    Phone screen you turn on, turn of very often. Different than using the screen Many hours...
    https://youtu.be/nOcLasaRCzY
    Reply