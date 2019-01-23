Samsung Announces 15.6-inch, 4K OLED Screen Bound for Laptops

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung will start mass-producing a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED panel that's bound for laptops in February, the company announced today. Dell, HP and others announced upcoming 15-inch notebooks with 4K displays, so it's very likely that this is the panel bound for those machines.

The company is boasting that its display reproduces more than 3.4 million colors that meet the DCI-P3 standard and is touting a brightness level up to 600 nits and a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1, as well as "extreme color accuracy" and "a very wide color gamut." Its also claiming that it will be visible outdoors and offer HDR compatibility.

Besides its desktop displays, Samsung is perhaps the king of OLED displays for mobile, including both its own Galaxy lineup of smarthpones and those of its competitors.

Besides HP, Dell, Lenovo and others who have been talking about 4K, it's also possible that Samsung could use this panel inside some of its own PCs.