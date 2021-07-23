Get $320 off the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Internal SSD — the Best Storage Deal of the Day

When it comes to picking the best SSD , you'll need a mix of fast speeds, long-lasting endurance and good thermal performance. But when it comes to deals, none are quite as good as this.

SanDisk’s Extreme Pro 1TB Internal SSD has now seen its price chopped by over $320 — down to just $129.99 at Best Buy .

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB Internal SSD: was $449.99, now $129.99 at Best Buy

The 1TB version of this PCIe Gen 3 NVMe drive sports 3D NAND technology, data transfer rates up to 3,400MB/s, and SanDisk’s expertise in durability and power management — all in a compact M.2 form factor.View Deal

The Extreme Pro gives you maximum read/write speeds of 3,400 and 2,800 MB/s, respectively, paired with SanDisk’s nCache 3.0 for multi-tier caching.

It also comes with SanDisk's SSD Dashboard software, where you'll be able to analyze the drive, update the firmware and the like. You'll also get a super long 5-year manufacturer warranty.

At 1TB, this drive's large enough to be both a fantastic boot drive and load up plenty of games rapidly, making it a great option to speed up your build for cheap.