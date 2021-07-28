Sapphire Outs 100W Compact CPU Cooler For AMD AM4 CPUs

Sapphire (via momomo_us) has launched the brand's Nitro LTC compact CPU cooler. Since it's listed in Sapphire's China website, it remains to be seen whether the CPU cooler will be available globally.

The Nitro LTC features a single-tower design and has a footprint of 92.5 x 105 x 134mm, including the cooling fan. Given its dimensions, the CPU cooler fits comfortably inside 3U cases. The Nitro LTC, which weights 680g, is equipped with five nickel-plated heat pipes to transfer the heat from the AMD processor to the dense heatsink.

The Nitro LTC is specifically designed for AMD's AM4 processors. Sapphire rates the CPU cooler with a cooling capacity up to 100W. Therefore, the higher-up 105W Ryzen chips, such as the Ryzen 7 5800X and above are probably out of the question. As a matter of fact, Sapphire cites the the 65W models like the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3700X as examples of supported processors.

Image 1 of 4 Nitro LTC CPU Cooler (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 2 of 4 Nitro LTC CPU Cooler (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 3 of 4 Nitro LTC CPU Cooler (Image credit: Sapphire) Image 4 of 4 Nitro LTC CPU Cooler (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire outfitted the Nitro LC with a single 92mm cooling fan that boasts ARGB lighting. The fan is based on a dual-bearing design so it should offer good durability. It's rotation speed varies between 450 RPM and 4,500 RPM with PWM control.

Although the product page is already live, some information on the Nitro LTC is still scant. The CPU cooler appears to utilize a mounting system that you normally find on products that are cater towards Intel Xeon chips. Our guess is that you probably need to remove the AM4 brackets to screw the Nitro LTC to the motherboard. The CPU cooler comes with pre-applied thermal paste, although Sapphire didn't specify the brand.

The availability and pricing for Sapphire's Nitro LTC CPU cooler are currently unknown.