Strimer Plus 24-Pin PSU Cable Down to $50

Not every component in a new build is there to be the best CPU or the best GPU. Sometimes, they’re there just to look good. That’s the case with Lian Li’s Strimer Plus 24-pin power extension cable, which thanks to a new $10 sale on Newegg, brings RGB inside your case for $49.99.
The Strimer Plus is a 9.45-inch 24-pin extension cable that adds a little extra reach to your power supply, but mostly just provides a light show. It plugs into a standard 24-pin power supply cable and goes into your motherboard, though it also needs either a SATA or 5V ARGB motherboard header connection for power. It’s got 19 lighting modes (including off, which was missing from the original Strimer), 7 colors, 5 speeds and 5 brightness settings. You can control all these lighting configurations either through an included controller box or, if you’re drawing power from a 5V ARGB connection, your motherboard maker’s RGB software.
Lian Li Strimer Plus 24-pin power extension cable: was $59.99 now $49.99
Our review for the Strimer Plus called it “a solid improvement over the original Strimer, both visually and in terms of build quality and design.” We used the original Strimer in our RGBeast build, but we found the build quality and the lack of an on/off button to be its two biggest shortcomings. The Strimer Plus fixes both of those issues, making it an attractive choice for anyone looking to add some flair to their battlestation.