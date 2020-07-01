Strimer Plus 24-Pin PSU Cable Down to $50

Not every component in a new build is there to be the best CPU or the best GPU. Sometimes, they’re there just to look good. That’s the case with Lian Li’s Strimer Plus 24-pin power extension cable, which thanks to a new $10 sale on Newegg, brings RGB inside your case for $49.99 .



The Strimer Plus is a 9.45-inch 24-pin extension cable that adds a little extra reach to your power supply, but mostly just provides a light show. It plugs into a standard 24-pin power supply cable and goes into your motherboard, though it also needs either a SATA or 5V ARGB motherboard header connection for power. It’s got 19 lighting modes (including off, which was missing from the original Strimer), 7 colors, 5 speeds and 5 brightness settings. You can control all these lighting configurations either through an included controller box or, if you’re drawing power from a 5V ARGB connection, your motherboard maker’s RGB software.

