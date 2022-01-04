Thermaltake Reveals ATX Mid-Tower Chassis With Built-in LCD

Thermaltake today announced a new ATX mid-tower chassis featuring a 3.9" LCD screen in front for monitoring PC information or displaying customized images (or GIFs). The case is known as the Divider 550 TG Ultra Chassis and features a tempered glass side and front panels.

Full specifications are not known just yet, but we know is that the chassis is classified as a mid-tower ATX case. It'll feature support for up to 360mm radiators and comes with three ARGB fans that synchronize with all the popular RGB programs today, such as Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and AsRock Polychrome.

According to the images shown, it appears the LCD screen is fully mobile and can be attached to either the interior of the case or displayed on the front panel itself. However, this functionality has not been confirmed just yet.

Thermaltake also promises extra GPU positioning with the Divider 550 TG Ultra, allowing for both horizontal and vertical graphics card position with the requirement of purchasing an add-on accessory.

The chassis' aesthetics are similar to most cases on the market, featuring a black interior and black exterior. The only other colors contrasting the black aesthetic will be the ARGB fans pre-installed inside the case.

Pricing and availability of the Divider 550 TG Ultra remain unknown at this time; however, expect more details of this case during Thermaltake's coverage of CES 2022 today.