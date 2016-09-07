Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway: 'XCOM 2'

Hey everyone! We've got another great Steam giveaway for you!

Up for grabs are three (3) copies of XCOM 2. As always, one will be awarded via the raffle (linked here) and two will be given away to participants who answer the discussion prompt located in the giveaway thread.

XCOM 2 is the sequel to the award-winning strategy game, XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Twenty years have passed since humanity lost the war against the alien invaders, and a new world order now exists on Earth. After years of lurking in the shadows, XCOM forces must rise and eliminate the alien occupation.

And now, for the discussion prompt:

Will AMD's next-gen Zen core microarchitecture live up to the hype?

The Steam Giveaway will run until 12pm EDT on Friday, September 9. The game will be awarded to the winners as a Steam gift. A Steam account is required to receive the prize and play the game.

Good luck and happy gaming!