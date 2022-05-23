Watch AMD's Computex 2022 Keynote Here, May 22 at 11pm PT

(Image credit: AMD/Twitter)

AMD CEO Lisa Su is set to present the Computex 2022 keynote on May 22 at 11pm ET (UTC+8), and you can watch the festivities live, or later at your own convenience, in the embedded video below. We've also included a guide to the different time zones below.

If you're in the US, you'll have to be a night owl to catch the show live, but we expect it will be worth the trouble. AMD is expected to share new details about its 5nm Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Zen 4 CPUs that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best CPUs for gaming as the company looks to regain its top rankings in our CPU benchmark hierarchy from Intel's Alder Lake processors. Of course, the Ryzen 7000 chips will also need to stave off Intel's looming Raptor Lake, so we expect substantial performance boosts.

The Raphael processors will drop into a new AM5 socket that supports both the PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 interfaces, so we expect that AMD will also share more information about its 600-series motherboards.

US Pacific Time: Sunday at 11 PM

US Eastern Time: Monday at 2 AM

British Summer Time: Monday at 7 AM

India Standard Time: Monday at 11:30 AM

Australian Eastern Time: Monday at 4 PM

We've already learned quite a bit about AMD's pending AM5 platform, like the fact that it will come with dual chipsets and will only support DDR5 memory, and the dual chipset has been confirmed in recently leaked pictures of an X670 motherboard.

AMD has other products in the works, too, with its hotly-anticipated RDNA 3 GPU lineup expected to arrive later this year, but a lack of any real substantiative leaks has us thinking this one is a bit further out on the timeline.

AMD has also recently teased its Dragon Range processors that will come to 'extreme' gaming laptops in 2023, along with new Phoenix chips for thin and light gaming rigs, so we may learn more about those advances as well. Pull up a seat and find out with us during the keynote.