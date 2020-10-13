4TB WD Blue 3D SSD on Sale for $370

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a big, beefy SSD for your game library than now, and although the WD Blue 3D 4TB is not currently ranked among our Best SSDs, we might have to reconsider if the drive stays at this great $370 price point. That’s a major price cut from the regular $550 pricing, and it’s currently the lowest price you’ll find for any 4TB SATA SSD.

Aside from its enhanced reliability, the WD Blue 3D NAND SSD provides up to 560MB/530 MBps of sequential read/write throughput. That’s pretty much the ceiling for the SATA interface, meaning it would be impossible to find higher peak throughput from a SATA drive. The drive is also pretty agile with small files, too, boasting a maximum of 95,000/82,000 read/write IOPS. That means it will load games and other storage-sensitive apps in a snap.

The 4TB WD Blue comes in a 2.5-inch form factor with the SATA interface, making it a good fit for just about any system. You can buy it at Amazon today for only $370, which is a savings of $180.View Deal

The 4TB WD Blue also comes with a 600 (TBW) endurance rating, which is more than enough endurance for the overwhelming majority of users, and it has a five-year warranty, too. As we expect from an SSD with a SATA III 6Gb/s interface, it comes in the 2.5-inch form factor, though there are M.2 versions available in lower capacities.

The Western Digital Blue 3D SSD comes in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities for the SATA models, while the M.2 versions are only available in capacities that span up to 2TB.

