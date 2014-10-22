Trending

Windows 10 To Improve Security With Two-Factor Authentication, App Signing, More



Microsoft has been falling behind in adding strong security features to its browsers and operating systems for all of its users -- for consumers, only Windows 7 Ultimate and Windows 8.1 Pro even support Bitlocker disk encryption, for example. Things may change a little with Windows 10, which promises to add three new security technologies: two-factor authentication, file containerization and app signing.

These are all features that have existed in other operating systems such as Android, iOS, Mac OS X and Linux for years, but it's good to see Microsoft working to bring them to Windows 10, too. Microsoft's Windows operating system is still highly popular on PCs, so adopting better security is going to benefit hundreds of millions of users in the future.

The adoption of two-factor authentication seems to have sped up lately. Some sites have supported it for a while, but it probably didn't attract mainstream attention until the recent hacking of many celebrities' iCloud accounts. Two-factor authentication would have protected most, if not all, of those celebrities from the hacks.

Google has had two-factor authentication for a long time, and not just through SMS, but also through its Google Authenticator app (which actually provides better security than SMS-based systems). The company further improved on this yesterday with the announcement of support for FIDO's U2F open standard and adoption of USB Security Keys for two-factor authentication.

In fact, Microsoft's two-factor authentication solution is also likely to be based on FIDO's interoperable open standards, which include support for biometrics such as fingerprint scanning, voice recognition and possibly face recognition. It seems Microsoft will likely choose the default to be two-factor authentication based on your phone.

It's unclear right now whether that means SMS-based two-factor authentication or authentication through Bluetooth/NFC. Authenticating through NFC is likely to be a more secure option, as the pairing happens locally (at a much shorter range than Bluetooth) instead of sending you a code through a not-so-secure medium (ie., a cell network). SMS-based systems are also likely to fall prey to phishing-like attacks by tricking users into installing malware through SMS and then getting their SMS codes to log into apps or services.

Microsoft also wants to add file containerization for each file. This sounds similar to what Linux, Android and iOS have had for quite a while. This should greatly reduce the type of damage malware can do to a system, but it will depend on Microsoft how strict those containers will be for each file by default, and how much control a user will have to further restrict their permissions. Microsoft also said this system will better protect VPN connections.

Another feature that has existed for years on iOS, Android (since version 4.1) and Mac OS X (since Apple introduced the Mac App Store), is app signing. This should also greatly reduce the number of malware-infected applications that can be installed on Windows. However, this system will only apply to apps from the Windows store.

Microsoft seems to mention files being encrypted and working with the TPM module (which will likely help keep the keys safe from being stolen by a virus or hacker), but it's not clear whether the company also intends to add the same kind of out-of-the-box encryption that iOS 8 and Android 5 adopted recently, or if it's only referring to optional encryption.

Windows, Android and iOS are the three most popular computing platforms in the world right now. Those last two have already adopted encryption by default, so Microsoft is the only one left without it. There is still at least half a year before Windows 10 will be ready to ship, so hopefully, Microsoft is planning to adopt default encryption by then.

  • 22 October 2014 20:41
    Cool features. :D But I'll wait until Windows 10 officially comes out, to check out the nice features & see if it gets good reviews.
    It'd be cool if Microsoft could add the option to press F8 to get to safe mode on boot ike in Windows 7 because they removed that in Windows 8 & it can be a pain in the butt to e.g. uninstall graphics drivers.
    Reply
  • burkhartmj 22 October 2014 20:51
    If memory serves me, last time I installed Windows 8.1 it asked for my 2-factor authenticator code just like Chrome does at first sign-in. How is it functionally different in Windows 10?
    Reply
  • garrickaking 22 October 2014 21:20
    Uh... Microsoft's 2 factor authentication appears to be years ahead of Google's... have you experienced the "Microsoft account" app for two factor authentication? It is SO much better, so much faster ,and so much easier to use that I actually switched from Gmail to Outlook.com, and have been happier with everything about it, so glad I did. Everywhere I sign in, the minute I submit my password, my phone asks me simply yes or no, and it takes within half a second. It is so impressive I was blown away the first time I used it after having used Google's two factor authentication for multiple personal and Google Apps for Business accounts. I'm extremely excited to roll it out to my Office 365 / Exchange Online users too.



    I'd also be interested in comparing the amount of vulnerabilities in Chrome/Android and IE/Windows 8.1. This article stinks of hipster hate for MS.
    Reply
  • Asok Asus 22 October 2014 21:34
    The only way any OS Windows will ever be even close to secure is if Microsoft quits automatically giving superuser privilege to ALL user accounts by default, and instead make all new installation instances of Windows OS default to having an Admin account with superuser privilege and one or more limited-privilege accounts for the user(s) to do their daily work.

    In addition, by default, NO .exe or .dll or other binary program should be executable in the context of any limited-privilege account, meaning that all binary software MUST first be installed from a superuser account for the system to use as a whole. It will also most likely be necessary to prevent even non-binary programs from running in the user-context without explicitly granting them permission.

    That would solve about 99.999% of the malware problems and until that is done everything else is just adding additional ineffective security band-aids on top of a whole pile of other, older, ineffective security band-aids.


    Furthermore, my experience with those piles of security band-aids is that malware finds a way around them every time, and then those "security" band-aids turn into major impediments for removing the malware. In other words, the security measures don't block the malware, but does block the sys admin efforts.
    Reply
  • garrickaking 22 October 2014 22:08
    LMAO ever heard of a domain?
    Reply
  • Drz Incorparated 22 October 2014 22:55
    What we need is transparency feature put back in. I know it's only cosmetic but I liked the look.
    Reply
  • 22 October 2014 23:07
    That's a good idea. When I used Windows 7, I really liked the Windows 7 Aero theme, it has that awesome glass look.
    Reply
  • a1r 22 October 2014 23:46
    "LMAO ever heard of a domain?"

    The OP said "by default". The average computer user has no clue what a domain is, why they should be using one on a single user home computer, and wouldn't even if they understood it. It's not convenient.

    That's why he says "by default". In other words, the way a more secure operating system should have been to begin with! Microsoft is particularly bad about circumventing their own security layers with their APIs and programs and marketing them as 'convenience features'.

    They took VMS concepts and dumbed them down to the point where they became essentially meaningless. That's not entirely the developer's fault as Microsoft's marketing group called the shots for years instead of good coding practice. Now their code fiefdoms no longer work together for fear of stepping on egos and Windows, along with other Microsoft software, are lagging behind in what could otherwise have been a well performing well designed system. That's from the mouth of a Microsoft Windows developer.
    Reply
  • az_fred 23 October 2014 00:52
    I am using Window's 10 and like it very well. i am using with a non-touch desktop and it is very fast, and so far very few bugs and runs all my software.
    Reply
  • Alpha the Mage 23 October 2014 01:49
    @garrickaking-You switched to outlook. Good. Call me in 7 days when Microsoft checks your account and is trying to verify it by putting an alternative e-mail address to send you an activation code and put your g-mail for the alternative e-mail. Tell me then if you receive that code. I had a hotmail account for 3 years, they verified it, i supplied the g-mail account but i never got the activation code. After that my outlook account was suspended and my skype account too. I wrote 2 times to Microsoft and they replied that i have provided too few information for e-mail reactivation. How can i remember the safety questions, all my e-mails content and so forth from 3 years ago? So good job Microsoft.
    @az_fred-win 10 is win 8.2 only under a different name. True is more appealing than 8.1 but it still shows lack for card reader support. I agree with the quickness of the system but the mail and skype interfaces could use some improvement.
    Reply