Get Ready for the Next Windows 10 Update

Microsoft has revealed the name and launch date for the next Windows 10 feature update. The latest version of the OS is coming in a little over a month and called Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Microsoft said the new version of its OS will “bring new features and enhancements,” though we don’t yet know much about those changes. The only thing Microsoft shared is that we can expect a Shared Clipboard tool, which enables you to share items across multiple devices, and a new version of the Notepad application.

Microsoft said it will reveal additional details as we get closer to the release, which doesn’t leave the company with a lot of time. We expect to learn more sometime in September. Insiders should expect access to the new update soon.