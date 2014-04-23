Trending

Zalman Announces its 240 mm Reserator 3 Max Dual

By

Zalman has announced a new water cooler: the Reserator 3 Max Dual. This water cooler is an all-in-one unit with a very unique design. The design of this unit is based on the original Reserator 3 Max. This new unit is bigger though, featuring not a single 120 mm design but a 240 mm design instead. It still looks very similar to the older unit with its circular heatsinks and blue LED-lit fans.

Both the heatsink and the water block are made out of copper, with the heatsink being plated with nickel to protect against corrosion. Also, there is no reservoir along the path of water flow in the unit. The entire cooler can dissipate about 350 W of heat. Zalman has filled the loop with its nanofluids (fluids with nano particles).

The unit is compatible with all modern CPU sockets, including the LGA 1150, LGA 2011 and AM3+ sockets. Availability is likely not too far away with no word on pricing yet.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • patrick47018 23 April 2014 01:13
    Looks good, review please
    Reply
  • Amdlova 23 April 2014 01:28
    Pure cooper FTW!
    Reply
  • thundervore 23 April 2014 03:01
    This was announced a while back at CES and I applaud them for going with copper all around and using nickel plating to protect the color. I've been through a CNPS 9700, CNPS 9900, and a VF 1000 and they all suffered from the dirty copper look after a year of regular use.

    Although this looks great I cant wait for the reviews. The also need to stop using blue LED fans as some users may want a different color scheme.
    Reply
  • Darkk 23 April 2014 05:04
    Cool design (excuse the pun) but yeah please stop using blue LEDs. If anything give us the option to change colors or turn it off.
    Reply
  • airborne11b 23 April 2014 18:01
    Yea, I'm so sick of blue. It would be nice to see a range of color choices offered.
    Reply
  • rwinches 23 April 2014 19:01
    Just perfect if they had a version for the R9-295X2
    Reply
  • BranFlake5 23 April 2014 21:14
    When I saw it, it looked like two stock Intel coolers next to each other with some blue Leds and tubing. Haha
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 24 April 2014 20:41
    Finally - something cool-looking enough for me to consider a case window.
    Reply
  • Haravikk 30 April 2014 09:05
    Personally I think the plastic kind of ruins the look; it'd be better IMO if they made the heatsinks more of a feature, and sank the fans into them. That and I'd like a 120mm version =)
    Reply
  • Billy Stephens 07 May 2014 12:35
    just point me to a stockist please...I can see the single fan but nowhere sells the dual as yet ?
    Reply