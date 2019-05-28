Zotac Refreshes Mek Line With Intel 9th Gen, Adds Pink Mini

Zotac Mek Ultra (right) and Mek Mini (left). (Image credit: Tom's Hardware.)

Zotac is bringing it's entire Mek gaming lineup to Intel's 9th Gen Core processors and Nvidia's RTX graphics, the company revealed here at Computex.

The flagship Mek Ultra will be refreshed at the end of June, while the adorable Mek Mini and super-thin Mek1 will follow in July. No prices were announced.

The Mek Ultra is keeping the RGB RAM we saw it get at CES and jumping to an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

Specs

Mek Ultra Mek1 Mek Mini CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Intel Core i5-9400F Intel Core i5-9400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 RAM 32GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage 500GB NVMe SSD, 4TB HDD 240GB NVMe SSD, 1TB HDD 240GB NVMe SSD, 2TB HDD Size 561.3mm x 573 mm x 244 mm / 22.1 x 22.6 x 9.6 inches 418.3 x 415.2 x 118 mm / 16.5 x 4.7 x 16.3 inches 260.8 x 258.8 x 136 mm / 10.3 x 10.2 x 5.4 inches

The new rose taffy Mek Mini.

While the Mek1 is maintaining the same design, the Mek Mini is getting a new color: rose taffy. It's a nice bubble gum shade of pink, though Zotac suggested that the hue may only be available in Asia, with more traditional black desktops going to the U.S.

The Mek1's looks haven't changed. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



The Mek Mini and Mek1 share most of the same specs. Each use the Intel Core i5-9400F, have 16GB of RAM and a 240GB NVMe SSD, though the Mek Mini has a 2TB HDD and RTX 2070 while the Mek1 has a 1TB HDD and RTX 2060.