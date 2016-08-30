Trending

Zotac Gives Magnus EN Systems The Pascal Treatment

By

A few months ago, Zotac released the Magnus EN980, a mini PC featuring Nvidia’s GTX 980 MXM graphics card. Zotac suggested the Magnus EN980 was VR-ready, meaning users could fit a VR-capable machine in the palms of their hands. The Magnus EN980 was so small, it could easily be strapped into a VR backpack.

Zotac is aiming for the VR-ready mini PC market yet again with the Magnus EN1060 and Magnus EN1070, which are equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards. In fact, the EN 1060 and EN1070 are slimmer than their predecessor, the EN980, which was already impressively small. Considering how little volume Zotac had to work with, it'll be interesting to see how well the cooling solution in the EN1060 and EN1070 fares while under load.

Zotac also offers the EN1060 and EN1070 in PLUS and Windows 10 versions. The PLUS versions include a 120GB SSD, 1TB hard disk and 8GB of memory, and the Windows 10 versions add Windows 10 Home pre-installed and an OS recovery disk.

Zotac hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the Magnus EN1060 and Magnus EN1070 yet.

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

ProductZotac Magnus EN1060Zotac Magnus EN1070
ProcessorIntel Core i5-6400TIntel Core i5-6400T
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
Memory2 x 260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB) 2 x 260-pin DDR4 1866/2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)
StorageM.2 PCIE x4 / SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bayM.2 PCIE x4 / SATA SSD slot (2242/2260/2280)2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bay
Display Outputs2 x HDMI 2.0 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)2 x DisplayPort 1.3 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)HDCP compliant2 x HDMI 2.0 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)2 x DisplayPort 1.3 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)HDCP compliant
Audio PortsOnboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMIAnalog stereo outputOnboard 8 Channel Digital Audio via HDMIAnalog stereo output
Front PortsPower button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)Microphone inputUSB 3.1 port, USB 3.1 Type-C portPower button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)Microphone inputUSB 3.1 port, USB 3.1 Type-C port
Rear PortsPower Connector2 x USB 2.0 ports2 x USB 3.0 ports2 x 10/100/1000 EthernetWi-Fi antenna connectorPower Connector2 x USB 2.0 ports2 x USB 3.0 ports2 x 10/100/1000 EthernetWi-Fi antenna connector
Software CompatibilityMicrosoft Windows 10 / 8.1 (32/64-bit)Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 (32/64-bit)
Mini PC Dimensions8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45 inches (WxDxH)
Box Dimensions11.41 x 11.41 x 5.71 inches (WxDxH)11.41 x 11.41 x 5.71 inches (WxDxH)
Inside the BoxZotac Magnus EN1060Power brick & CableWi-Fi AntennaUSB Flash Drive with O/S DriverDriver DiskUser ManualQuick Install GuideZotac Magnus EN1060Power brick & CableWi-Fi AntennaUSB Flash Drive with O/S DriverDriver DiskUser ManualQuick Install Guide
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CraigCore2 30 August 2016 21:09
    Well I would sure hope the EN1070 doesn't come with an EN1060 in the box.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 31 August 2016 13:55
    Are those ancient USB 2.0 ports really necessary? That space could have been used for a rear USB 3.1 port and another 3.0. The way it is now if you want a high speed USB 3.1 device you have to have an unsightly cable sticking out the front.

    Personally I dislike those bulky power bricks. It makes clean cable management a pain. It would be better to make it larger with an integrated PSU. It just seems like a cheat to make the device seem smaller than it really is. With laptops it's fine as the expectation is you just plug it in to charge then use it wirelessly.
    Reply
  • stevenrix 31 August 2016 14:18
    2nd column, inside the box properties, the text should read " Zotac Magnus EN1070".
    Reply