Slew Of Zotac Zbox Mini PCs Includes One VR-Ready GTX 980 Option

Zotac had a pile of Zboxes to announce ahead of Computex. Zotac’s Zbox line consists of mini PCs that cover a variety of uses, ranging from productivity to gaming, and the company announced a refresh on its M and C lines with 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core processors. Furthermore, Zotac revealed three new Zboxes, two of which are pocketable; one is equipped with an Nvidia GTX 980.



C-Series

Zotac’s C series is designed to deliver efficient productivity while remaining silent. The new Zbox CI523 nano, CI543 nano and CI545 nano are receiving the Skylake treatment, with the CI545 nano featuring Intel AMT technology.

Zbox CI523 nano Zbox CI543 nano Zbox CI545 nano Processor Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz) Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz, up to 2.8 GHz) Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (dual-core 2.4 GHz, up to 3.0 GHz) Graphics Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 520 Memory 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) Storage 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD Display Outputs HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) Audio Outputs Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Front Ports Power Button 3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) USB 3.0 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C WiFi LED Hard drive LED Power button Power Button 3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) USB 3.0 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C WiFi LED Hard drive LED Power button Power Button 3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) USB 3.0 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C WiFi LED Hard drive LED Power button Rear Ports -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 2.0 USB 3.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 2.0 USB 3.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 3.0 -2 x USB 2.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector Software Compatibility Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Mini PC Dimensions 5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH) 5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH) 5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH) Box Dimensions 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) Inside The Box -Zotac Zbox CI523 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide -Zotac Zbox CI543 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide -Zotac Zbox CI545 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide

M-Series

The second refreshed line is Zotac’s M series. The M series’ goal is efficient green operation, more than silence, but even so, the specifications between the M and C line are virtually identical save for their size and use case.

Zbox MI523 nano Zbox MI543 nano Zbox MI545 nano Processor Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz) Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz, up to 2.8 GHz) Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (dual-core 2.4 GHz, up to 3.0 GHz) Graphics Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 520 Intel HD Graphics 520 Memory 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB) Storage 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD Display Outputs -HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant -DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) -HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant -DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) -HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant -DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz) Audio Outputs Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Front Ports -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -USB 3.0 -2 x USB 3.1 Type-C -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -USB 3.0 -2 x USB 3.1 Type-C -Power Button -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) -USB 3.0 -2 x USB 3.1 Type-C Rear Ports -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 2.0 -USB 3.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 2.0 -USB 3.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector -Wi-Fi antenna connector -2 x USB 2.0 -USB 3.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -Power connector Software Compatibility Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit) Mini PC Dimensions 5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH) 5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH) 5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH) Box Dimensions 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) 9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH) Inside The Box -Zotac Zbox M523 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide -Zotac Zbox MI543 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide -Zotac Zbox MI545 nano -Power adapter and cable -VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws) -Wi-Fi antenna -USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD -User Manual -Quick Guide

Shhh; Zbox P-Series

Zotac’s Zbox PI322 and PI330 feature a fanless cooling system, leaving them with no moving parts. The Zbox PI330 has an additional DisplayPort, raising the number of connected displays to two. The "P" in P series stands for "pico," and indeed these PCs are small enough to fit in your pocket.

Zbox PI322 Zbox PI330 Processor Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor (quad-core 1.44 GHz, up to 1.84 GHz) Intel Atom x5-Z8500 processor (quad-core 1.44 GHz, up to 2.24 GHz) Graphics Intel HD Graphics Intel HD Graphics Memory 2GB LPDDR3 onboard memory 2GB LPDDR3 onboard memory Storage 32GB eMMC onboard storage 32GB eMMC onboard storage Display Outputs HDMI 1.4a (1080p @ 60 Hz) -HDMI 1.4a (3840x2160 @ 30 Hz) -DisplayPort (2560x1600 @ 60 Hz) Audio Outputs Loss-less Bitstream (LPCM / bitstream via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Loss-less Bitstream (LPCM / bitstream via HDMI) Analog Stereo In / Out Left Ports 2-in-1 card reader (Micro SDHC / SDXC) 2-in-1 card reader (Micro SDHC / SDXC) Right Ports -Analog Stereo In / Out -2 x USB 2.0 -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -USB 3.0 Type-C -DisplayPort HDMI -Analog Stereo In / Out -10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) Front Ports Power Button Power Button Rear Ports -USB 3.0 -HDMI -Power Connector -Power Connector -2 x USB 3.0 Software Compatibility Microsoft Windows 10 Home pre-installed (32-bit) Microsoft Windows 10 Home pre-installed (64-bit) Mini PC Dimensions 4.55 x 2.60 x 0.81 inches (WxDxH) 4.53 x 2.99 x 0.81 inches (WxDxH) Box Dimensions 7 x 6.89 x 2.09 inches (WxDxH) 7 x 6.89 x 2.09 inches (WxDxH) Inside The Box -Zotax Zbox PI322 with Windows 10 Home -Universal Power Adapter -Mounting Bracket (w/2 screws) -O/S Recovery DVD (optional) -CTIA / OMTP Adapter -Quick Start Guide -User Manual -Zotac Zbox PI330 with Windows 10 Home -Universal Power Adapter -Mounting Bracket (w/2 screws) -O/S Recovery DVD (optional) -CTIA / OMTP Adapter -Quick Start Guide -User Manua

And Of Course, Something VR

The most surprising announcement from Zotac was undoubtedly the Zbox Magnus EN980, a mini PC with VR-ready specifications, and it’s considerably more powerful than the Magnus EN970 released last year. The Magnus dispels the Nvidia GTX 980 GPU’s heat via water cooling, which is absolutely necessary in a system this small. Zotac’s intention is for the Magnus to run VR applications; at this size, the Magnus can easily be strapped into a backpack and worn during VR sessions, reducing the fear of tripping on cables.

Product ZBOX Magnus EN980 Processor Intel Skylake Core i5-6400 (quad-core 2.7 GHz, up to 3.3 GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 980 Memory 2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM slot (up to 16GB) Storage -M.2 SATA 6.0 Gbps SSD slot (2242/2260/2280) -2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bay Display Outputs -2 x HDMI 1.4 -2 x DisplayPort -1.2 HDCP compliant Audio Outputs -Lossless Bitstream via HDMI -Analog output Front Ports -Analog Input / Output -3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS II) -USB 3.1 -USB 3.1 Type-C - Power button Rear Ports -2 x WiFi antenna connector -4 x USB 3.0 ports -2 x 10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45) -2 x Power Input Software Compatibility Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32 / 64-bit) Mini PC Dimensions 8.86 x 7.99 x 5.03 inches (WxDxH) Box Dimensions 11.41 x 11.41 x 9.37 inches (WxDxH) Inside The Box -Zotac Zbox Magnus EN980 -2 x Power brick & cable -2 x Wi-Fi antenna USB flash drive with O/S driver Driver disk Quick Start Guide User Manual

