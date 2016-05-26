Slew Of Zotac Zbox Mini PCs Includes One VR-Ready GTX 980 Option

Zotac had a pile of Zboxes to announce ahead of Computex. Zotac’s Zbox line consists of mini PCs that cover a variety of uses, ranging from productivity to gaming, and the company announced a refresh on its M and C lines with 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core processors. Furthermore, Zotac revealed three new Zboxes, two of which are pocketable; one is equipped with an Nvidia GTX 980.
C-Series
Zotac’s C series is designed to deliver efficient productivity while remaining silent. The new Zbox CI523 nano, CI543 nano and CI545 nano are receiving the Skylake treatment, with the CI545 nano featuring Intel AMT technology.
|Zbox CI523 nano
|Zbox CI543 nano
|Zbox CI545 nano
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz, up to 2.8 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (dual-core 2.4 GHz, up to 3.0 GHz)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Memory
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|Storage
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|Display Outputs
|HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliantDisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliantDisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliantDisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|Audio Outputs
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Front Ports
|Power Button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)USB 3.02 x USB 3.1 Type-CWiFi LEDHard drive LEDPower button
|Power Button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)USB 3.02 x USB 3.1 Type-CWiFi LEDHard drive LEDPower button
|Power Button3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)USB 3.02 x USB 3.1 Type-CWiFi LEDHard drive LEDPower button
|Rear Ports
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 2.0USB 3.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 2.0USB 3.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 3.0-2 x USB 2.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Mini PC Dimensions
|5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH)
|5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH)
|5.76 x 4.98 x 2.38 inches (WxDxH)
|Box Dimensions
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|Inside The Box
|-Zotac Zbox CI523 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
|-Zotac Zbox CI543 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
|-Zotac Zbox CI545 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
M-Series
The second refreshed line is Zotac’s M series. The M series’ goal is efficient green operation, more than silence, but even so, the specifications between the M and C line are virtually identical save for their size and use case.
|Zbox MI523 nano
|Zbox MI543 nano
|Zbox MI545 nano
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (dual-core, 2.3 GHz, up to 2.8 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (dual-core 2.4 GHz, up to 3.0 GHz)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Memory
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM (up to 16GB)
|Storage
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD
|Display Outputs
|-HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant-DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|-HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant-DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|-HDMI 1.4a (4096x2160 @ 24Hz), HDCP compliant-DisplayPort 1.2 (3840x2160 @ 60Hz)
|Audio Outputs
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Digital 8 Channel Loss-less Bitstream (via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Front Ports
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-USB 3.0-2 x USB 3.1 Type-C
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-USB 3.0-2 x USB 3.1 Type-C
|-Power Button-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)-USB 3.0-2 x USB 3.1 Type-C
|Rear Ports
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 2.0-USB 3.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 2.0-USB 3.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|-Wi-Fi antenna connector-2 x USB 2.0-USB 3.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-Power connector
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64-bit)
|Mini PC Dimensions
|5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH)
|5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH)
|5.03 x 4.98in x 2.0in (WxDxH)
|Box Dimensions
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|9.25 x 9.25 x 3.46 inches (WxDxH)
|Inside The Box
|-Zotac Zbox M523 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
|-Zotac Zbox MI543 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
|-Zotac Zbox MI545 nano-Power adapter and cable-VESA monitor mount (w/4 screws)-Wi-Fi antenna-USB Flash Drive with OS drivers -Support DVD-User Manual-Quick Guide
Shhh; Zbox P-Series
Zotac’s Zbox PI322 and PI330 feature a fanless cooling system, leaving them with no moving parts. The Zbox PI330 has an additional DisplayPort, raising the number of connected displays to two. The "P" in P series stands for "pico," and indeed these PCs are small enough to fit in your pocket.
|Zbox PI322
|Zbox PI330
|Processor
|Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor (quad-core 1.44 GHz, up to 1.84 GHz)
|Intel Atom x5-Z8500 processor (quad-core 1.44 GHz, up to 2.24 GHz)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Memory
|2GB LPDDR3 onboard memory
|2GB LPDDR3 onboard memory
|Storage
|32GB eMMC onboard storage
|32GB eMMC onboard storage
|Display Outputs
|HDMI 1.4a (1080p @ 60 Hz)
|-HDMI 1.4a (3840x2160 @ 30 Hz)-DisplayPort (2560x1600 @ 60 Hz)
|Audio Outputs
|Loss-less Bitstream (LPCM / bitstream via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Loss-less Bitstream (LPCM / bitstream via HDMI)Analog Stereo In / Out
|Left Ports
|2-in-1 card reader (Micro SDHC / SDXC)
|2-in-1 card reader (Micro SDHC / SDXC)
|Right Ports
|-Analog Stereo In / Out-2 x USB 2.0-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)
|-USB 3.0 Type-C-DisplayPort HDMI-Analog Stereo In / Out-10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)
|Front Ports
|Power Button
|Power Button
|Rear Ports
|-USB 3.0-HDMI-Power Connector
|-Power Connector-2 x USB 3.0
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 10 Home pre-installed (32-bit)
|Microsoft Windows 10 Home pre-installed (64-bit)
|Mini PC Dimensions
|4.55 x 2.60 x 0.81 inches (WxDxH)
|4.53 x 2.99 x 0.81 inches (WxDxH)
|Box Dimensions
|7 x 6.89 x 2.09 inches (WxDxH)
|7 x 6.89 x 2.09 inches (WxDxH)
|Inside The Box
|-Zotax Zbox PI322 with Windows 10 Home-Universal Power Adapter-Mounting Bracket (w/2 screws)-O/S Recovery DVD (optional) -CTIA / OMTP Adapter-Quick Start Guide-User Manual
|-Zotac Zbox PI330 with Windows 10 Home-Universal Power Adapter-Mounting Bracket (w/2 screws)-O/S Recovery DVD (optional) -CTIA / OMTP Adapter-Quick Start Guide-User Manua
And Of Course, Something VR
The most surprising announcement from Zotac was undoubtedly the Zbox Magnus EN980, a mini PC with VR-ready specifications, and it’s considerably more powerful than the Magnus EN970 released last year. The Magnus dispels the Nvidia GTX 980 GPU’s heat via water cooling, which is absolutely necessary in a system this small. Zotac’s intention is for the Magnus to run VR applications; at this size, the Magnus can easily be strapped into a backpack and worn during VR sessions, reducing the fear of tripping on cables.
|Product
|ZBOX Magnus EN980
|Processor
|Intel Skylake Core i5-6400 (quad-core 2.7 GHz, up to 3.3 GHz)
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 980
|Memory
|2 x 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM slot (up to 16GB)
|Storage
|-M.2 SATA 6.0 Gbps SSD slot (2242/2260/2280) -2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD bay
|Display Outputs
|-2 x HDMI 1.4-2 x DisplayPort -1.2HDCP compliant
|Audio Outputs
|-Lossless Bitstream via HDMI-Analog output
|Front Ports
|-Analog Input / Output-3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS II)-USB 3.1-USB 3.1 Type-C-Power button
|Rear Ports
|-2 x WiFi antenna connector-4 x USB 3.0 ports-2 x 10/100/1000 Ethernet (RJ45)-2 x Power Input
|Software Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 / 10 (32 / 64-bit)
|Mini PC Dimensions
|8.86 x 7.99 x 5.03 inches (WxDxH)
|Box Dimensions
|11.41 x 11.41 x 9.37 inches (WxDxH)
|Inside The Box
|-Zotac Zbox Magnus EN980-2 x Power brick & cable-2 x Wi-Fi antennaUSB flash drive with O/S driverDriver diskQuick Start GuideUser Manual
Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.
204 pin DDR3L is easier to place than 260 pin DDR4, maybe.
How do you do that?
Also, some laptops with far less room have a full GTX980 at reasonable performance so its very possible to do great in this form factor.
A GTX1070 will be nice too. Like the size but not the overall design of these PC's.