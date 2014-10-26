In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs You've Ever Seen

Life In The Desert

This very orange, yet still rather inoffensive, interior serves as our warm-up. You've seen worse, right?

Partial Obstruction

A brush and a vacuum cleaner are the only things that can help here. Still, it’s not bad compared to...

Smoked

...what was left behind on this machine, proving that the Marlboro Man is all but neat.

Farming Mushrooms

Mushroom farmers would be excited about this mutated fungus.

Semi-Passive

Why bother with air openings if they only get obstructed anyway? The semi-closed version must have been deemed preferable, especially since the dust works well as a sound dampening material for noisy PSU fans.

Desolate

This might look like a grey landscape drawing, but it’s not. The intern should be told to clean this up immediately.

Caulk

This proves once again that the dust’s alive! The mites are having a party in the dunes here.

Intel Inside

Intel (and dust) Inside.

Good Job

This PC was professionally equipped with sound dampening material to make it silent. Exemplary!

Oldie, But Goldie?

Playing the 1000-disk edition of the Complete 80s Collection leaves some tracks, and it’s not just the music that’s dusty.

PC Mouse

Nomen est omen – why live on the desk if it’s so much more fun in the PC.