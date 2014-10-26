In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs You've Ever Seen

Trending

By ,

Even if you like to get your hands dirty, today's picture story may make you want a shower. Get your latex gloves and liquid air ready. These messes won't be easy to clean up.

Life In The Desert

This very orange, yet still rather inoffensive, interior serves as our warm-up. You've seen worse, right?

Partial Obstruction

A brush and a vacuum cleaner are the only things that can help here. Still, it’s not bad compared to...

Smoked

...what was left behind on this machine, proving that the Marlboro Man is all but neat.

Farming Mushrooms

Mushroom farmers would be excited about this mutated fungus.

Semi-Passive

Why bother with air openings if they only get obstructed anyway? The semi-closed version must have been deemed preferable, especially since the dust works well as a sound dampening material for noisy PSU fans.

Desolate

This might look like a grey landscape drawing, but it’s not. The intern should be told to clean this up immediately.

Caulk

This proves once again that the dust’s alive! The mites are having a party in the dunes here.

Intel Inside

Intel (and dust) Inside.

Good Job

This PC was professionally equipped with sound dampening material to make it silent. Exemplary!

Oldie, But Goldie?

Playing the 1000-disk edition of the Complete 80s Collection leaves some tracks, and it’s not just the music that’s dusty.

PC Mouse

Nomen est omen – why live on the desk if it’s so much more fun in the PC.

109 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kenh536 26 October 2014 07:17
    *goes and cleans PC*
    Reply
  • Gelid03 26 October 2014 07:38
    Very funny article and a little disturbing
    Reply
  • iron8orn 26 October 2014 07:40
    haha a dead frog..
    Reply
  • huilun02 26 October 2014 07:43
    Looks like time to get a new P̶C̶ user.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 26 October 2014 08:34
    Wow, these pictures just show how robust the hardware actually is if it can survive this kind of treatment
    Reply
  • gofasterstripes 26 October 2014 08:41
    *Puts down breakfast*
    Reply
  • Tynidik 26 October 2014 08:48
    Pukes and panics at every electronic item in house... So many machines So little time!
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 12:52
    looks like the everyday stuff folks bring to me and say '' can you fix this ?? it just stopped working for no reason ''
    Reply
  • CAaronD 26 October 2014 13:09
    Who needs custom case mods when you have this? ... This ... Desert themes are no longer required because you already have a desert inside your PC.
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 13:18
    true I hear the 220w fx 9000 chips can make for excellent pop corn poppers just replace thermal paste with cooking oil and your good to go ...
    Reply