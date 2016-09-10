Trending

APC BN650M1-CA UPS Tear-Down

By

Today’s Victim: APC BN650M1-CA

When I found out that APC refreshed its line-up as I wrote my BGE90M tear-down, I made a mental note to snag one of the updated models if I spotted it on sale. Back-to-school season rolled in, allowing me to score one for $60 much sooner than expected. How much changed and how much didn’t?

Unless you keenly remember the BGE, your first impression may be that it looks exactly the same, except black. The BGE didn’t have holes for ground pins though, and the BN650’s single USB port is relocated compared to the BGE’s two. Lastly, the new model's footprint is more elongated.

Although their outward appearance is very similar, some substantial shuffling may have occurred within...


MORE: CyberPower EC350G Tear-Down
MORE: APC BGE90M-CA Tear-Down
MORE: APC BE550G Tear-Down

Redundancy Redux

Unlike most consumer packaging, which tries to summarize every feature up front, the BN650M’s box leaves some details for the other sides: the top includes a run-time chart and suggests three other models, while the back contains the full feature list and specs. The left side tells you that this is a UPS with surge protection, while the right end iterates APC’s new motto: “Press on. You’re still connected. Life is on.”

Unpacking

Instead of the full-length cradling seen around the BGE90M, APC's BN650M only wears protection on its corners with slightly thinner top and bottom padding. The BN650M also sees its power plug tucked into a foam cut-out to secure it through shipping. Inside the bag, you can see the ATE/QA result slip taped to the UPS’ side.

Old vs. New Size Comparison

Both units have almost exactly the same general shape, except that the 274×105×139-millimeter BN650M is seven millimeters taller and five centimeters longer. The need for extra length is evident from the two extra battery-backup and two extra surge-only outlets. As far as the additional height is concerned, I have no idea. Weight-wise, the 3.4 kg BN650M adds 400 grams, which I suspect is split between a slightly bigger battery and bigger heat sinks.

The Fifth Dimension

Length, width, height, and weight are fine, but what about outlet spacing? The BGE90M barely accommodated the most over-sized adapters I could find. To cram four extra outlets across a five-centimeter-longer area, outlet spacing had to get tighter. On the BN650M1, this measurement shrinks from 58 to 46 mm. That could be a tight fit even for a modern electronic adapter complement.

Here, my N66U and SPA112 adapters on its left are wedged against each other, while my cordless phone adapter to the right fits with one millimeter to spare. In the first outlet to the left, my modem’s adapter blocks off the second outlet. I wanted to plug both of my cordless phones in there. That isn’t going to happen without a multi-outlet adapter.

Paperwork

There is a full complement of paper documentation in the box: an equipment protection guarantee in six languages, safety information and a user manual in three languages, a product registration reminder sheet, and the test slip.

What looks like a decent-quality USB A-to-B cable is also included, but I won’t bore you with a typical-looking cable today.

Test Slip

According to the test slip, my unit breezed through QA on April 14th. Over a dozen more and less critical electrical checks were performed, the model and serial numbers were programmed, and the functionality of a few key parameters (like transfer voltage settings) were tested.

The printout is marginally readable in person, so I had to convert the picture to black and white before enhancing the heck out of it to get something usable.

Plug

Now this is something different: a square-top angled plug. I haven’t seen one of these before. At first, I thought the grip might be awkward, but it turned out more secure and comfortable than I expected. The finger’s width height between the plug face and the ridge provides plenty of space to grip the plug while maintaining a safe distance from all prongs.

Can you see that tiny blue squiggle on the ground prong? The only possible explanation I can come up with is that it indicates the cord and plug assembly passed ground continuity testing.

Cord

There's more common fare here: the cost-cutting 3x#16 cord makes another appearance. Will we see it paired with a 10, 13, or 15 A breaker this time? So far, APC’s track record is 15 A on everything we've seen above 125 VA, so 15 A is a safe bet.

Tail End

Unlike the BGE90M, which only had a breaker and ventilation slots that went one-third of the way up, the BN650M also has a USB-B port for PC monitoring, a site wiring fault indicator, and ventilation slots that go all the way to the top.

Sides

Aside from a tiny EnergyStar logo in the bottom-right corner of the front and wall-mounting slots in the back, the sides are solid black.


MORE: CyberPower EC350G Tear-Down
MORE: APC BGE90M-CA Tear-Down
MORE: APC BE550G Tear-Down

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • firefyte 10 September 2016 17:39
    I'm not sure if you found this spec sheet for the battery:
    http://www.csb-battery.com/upfiles/dow01320199159.pdf

    I must comment, however, that I thoroughly enjoy these teardowns, as I had no idea that they can be THAT bad (or good).
    Reply
  • Daniel Sauvageau 10 September 2016 19:34
    18577258 said:
    I'm not sure if you found this spec sheet for the battery:
    http://www.csb-battery.com/upfiles/dow01320199159.pdf

    I must comment, however, that I thoroughly enjoy these teardowns, as I had no idea that they can be THAT bad (or good).
    Yes, I did find that battery. Despite the model number differing by only one character, the HC-1228 is a much bigger battery (2.5kg vs 2.06kg, that's over 20% heavier) and if you look at the top, the terminal locations are completely different as well. Not comparable at all.

    Glad you liked it.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 10 September 2016 20:02
    Glad you did this since you mentioned this unit in the comments on the other tear-down.

    Looks like the 75 watt unit(when on sale) is the better buy(as long as you do not need the ground and are power low light loads anyway).
    Reply
  • BobsKnob 11 September 2016 01:23
    What's the point of these teardowns?
    Reply
  • Daniel Sauvageau 11 September 2016 01:39
    18577935 said:
    Looks like the 75 watt unit(when on sale) is the better buy(as long as you do not need the ground and are power low light loads anyway).
    Yes, for small loads, the BGE90M is a pretty nice catch and I'm glad I picked two of them up at a ridiculously low price. I'll be swapping out my mother's BE550 with one of them the next time I drive there.

    18579009 said:
    What's the point of these teardowns?
    When you buy a $100+ black box, aren't you at least the least bit curious about what's inside, what you are actually getting for your money? If you aren't, nobody is forcing you to read my tear-downs. Feel free to skip.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 11 September 2016 02:54
    18579009 said:
    What's the point of these teardowns?
    Some people just like to take things apart and look inside. For others these types of articles are much safer.

    I am always interested in seeing inside of this type of stuff(any electronics for that matter.).
    Reply
  • BobsKnob 11 September 2016 14:02
    But it seems like they only teardown apc's. Why only them?
    Reply
  • nukemaster 11 September 2016 14:24
    18580671 said:
    But it seems like they only teardown apc's. Why only them?
    It is just just APC.
    Here are some Cyber Power units
    http://www.tomshardware.com/picturestory/700-cyberpower-lx1500gu-fc-ups-tear-down.html
    http://www.tomshardware.com/picturestory/731-cyberpower-ec350g-ups-tear-down.html#xtor=RSS-100
    http://www.tomshardware.com/picturestory/721-cyberpower-cp1000pfclcd-ups-tear-down.html

    I think it is limited to what the reviewer can buy(maybe locally as well) as well.
    Reply
  • Daniel Sauvageau 11 September 2016 16:58
    18580671 said:
    But it seems like they only teardown apc's. Why only them?
    Best Buy Canada stocks mostly CyberPower. Staples Canada stocks mainly APC. There are the odd Tripp-Lite units here and there, but after the SMART1000, I'm not going to try my luck with Tripp-Lite again unless I find heavily discounted units or receive a review sample.
    www.tomshardware.com/picturestory/708-tripp-lite-smart1000lcd-tear-down.html

    On Amazon.ca, the SMART1000LCD is currently listed at $215 and there are some clearly superior UPS available around $160. I try to avoid buying UPS from Amazon due to their no-return/exchange/refund policy on UPS.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 11 September 2016 18:54
    I did not know Amazon had a no return/refund/exchange policy on UPS. That sucks.
    Reply