Stand-Out Chassis: Cool Case Mods From Tom's Community

Case Mods From The Community

Mods are a big part of the computer hardware enthusiast community, and a big part of ours. Some of our members mod their rigs for efficiency, others for aesthetics. Whatever the reason, we wanted to see yours. Last month we asked the members of our community to show us their mods, and they delivered. Here are a few of our favorites.

All-White Interior Build Pt. 1

Some case mods can completely revamp your PC case, while others are simple touches that truly bring the rig together. User USAFRet gave his case a basic all-white internal paint job to simulate the equipment bays in a fighter jet.

All-White Interior Build Pt. 2

This paint job on USAFret's Corsair Carbide 540 AIR case looks great with and without the components. It also features a matching Cryorig A80 Liquid AIO cooler.

Bamboo Front Panel Case Mod Pt. 1

You might not be able to tell from the photos, but that is an Antec P380. This case has all sorts of mods, such as a custom paint job, perforated aluminum accents, and a bamboo veneer. Inside you'll find the Intel Core i7-6800K processor, 16GB of RAM, and two GeForce GTX 980 Ti GPUs in SLI configuration.

Bamboo Front Panel Case Mod Pt. 2

Did we forget to mention the SSD window? While most modifications happen on the left side of the case where the motherboard resides, User David Cathey added a second window just for his SSDs. Check out that perfect cabling.

SSD Window Case Mod Pt. 1

With so few PCs using the 5.25'' bay for disc drives, most case manufacturers have gotten rid of front panel access entirely, opting for a much more sleek and minimal look. Unfortunately, this development means no space or opening for front-mounted intake cooling. By adding a steel cut panel and elongating the front case panel with magnets, user Kgrevemberg opted for a modification that enhances both the aesthetics and the performance of his rig.

SSD Window Case Mod Pt. 2

Here's another photo of Kgrevemberg's awesome case mod from a different angle. Not satisfied with a total overhaul of the front panel, Kgrevemberg also added purple LEDs to the front of his Phanteks Evolv mATX PC Case.

Corsair SPEC-04 TG Auto Paint Job Pt. 1

This case mod comes all the way from Bangladesh, courtesy of our venerable moderator LutfiJ. His custom-painted Corsair SPEC-04 TG chassis is a real stunner thanks to the automotive paint job done in dark metallic marine blue.

Corsair SPEC-04 TG Auto Paint Job Pt. 2

Lutfi's rig is no slouch when it comes to performance. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 1600, a Corsair Force LE200 480GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti Founder's Edition GPU. You can follow the entire build log here.

'Voltron'-Themed Cougar Panzer Max

This Voltron themed mod of the Cougar Panzer Max Case has it all. The set of three front intake fans compliments add more cooling power to the extensive custom made water cooling system inside. We really liked the distressed touches featured on the "Voltron"-themed paint job.

The Corsair 600T Experiment

Here's another fully custom case done by the same modder. This stunning all-white Corsair 600T features a custom front panel and liquid cooling system. It's all about the details when it comes to modding. You might miss it, but the cooling reservoir is situated on top of the case.