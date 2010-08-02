Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty is an extremely popular shooter, so we're putting it through the paces with our 3D stereo drivers to see just how much fun it can be. This game is probably the most serious shooter we're playing in 3D, and the third dimension definitely adds an aspect of situational awareness that we appreciate.

We use the following settings for our tests: 1280x720 (native projector resolution), highest details, and 4x MSAA.

Game Experience using 3D Vision:

According to the 3D Vision overlay, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has the following 3D Vision characteristics: "Rating: Excellent, Some objects render at wrong depth. Go to: Options/Video/Advanced Video and set Depth of Field–off."

We can agree with the excellent rating. The game looks perfect to us, the backgrounds render properly, and even the gun sight view is ideal.

Comparing to the Polarized Dual-Projector Drivers:

Once again, the TriDef driver does a perfect job. The iZ3D driver doesn't perform nearly as well, with a really prominent background horizon/texture problem that is very distracting. On top of this, the iZ3D gun sight view is unusable.

TriDef Ignition Driver Screenshots:

iZ3D Driver Screenshots:

Note the obvious flaw between the left and right perspectives: where did the mountains go?

In the standard symmetrical view, the gun site view is too distracting to use

With the profile setting changed to left shift, the player can squint with their right eye to look down the barrel. Realistic, but a practical nuisance

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 3D Stereo Performance:

As you can see, 3D Vision performs very similarly compared to both the TriDef and iZ3D drivers on the GeForce GTX 260. All of the solutions deliver playable frame rates, but the iZ3D drivers are unusable from a visual standpoint.