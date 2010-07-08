Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

SilverStone Strider SST-ST50F-230

The SilverStone Strider SST-ST50F-230 is the only power supply in this roundup without an 80 PLUS certification logo. Instead, the packaging says that the PSU can achieve an energy efficiency "of up to 80 percent." However, the Strider is very attractively priced at around $65—and the product's aesthetics match its price.

Of course, boring looks are usually irrelevant when it comes to power supplies. More decisive is the fact that this power supply is designed for 230 V operation-only (making it useless in North America; rather, this one is for our international audience). An 80 PLUS certification is not possible under these circumstances, as the tests mandate 115 V compatibility.

Despite the low price, SilverStone didn't skimp on cable management. All cables, even the ATX and CPU, are modular and round. The number of connections is satisfactory, too: two PCIe, six SATA, and six four-pin Molex connectors.

SilverStone Strider 500 W Evolution SST-ST50F-230 AC Input 200-240V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 30 A 18 A 18 A n/a n/a 0.8 A 2.5 A Individual Output 32 A n/a n/a 9.6 W 12.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 384 W Total Continuous Output 500 W Peak Output n/a