AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

AMD steps up to the plate with an all-new processor. Armed with the updated Piledriver CPU core and VLIW4 graphics architecture, the Trinity APU represents an impressive improvement over the Llano generation. But can it stand up to Intel's best efforts?

Graphics Benchmarks: 3DMark

Since the Core i5-2450M isn’t capable of DirectX 11, we’re forced to shift down to 3DMark Vantage:

In this older metric, we see the A10-4600M soundly beating its competition, including the discrete Radeon HD 6630M. The Core i5-2450M’s integrated graphics takes a distant last-place finish, though its processing cores still appear superior.

Again, we aren’t able to include the Core i5-2450M in our 3DMark 11 results, since the test requires DirectX 11 support. Nevertheless, we’d like to see how Llano fares against Trinity. As expected, the A8-3500M’s integrated 6620G is left in the dust, and the A10-4600M’s on-die Radeon HD 7660G even bests the discrete 6630M.

