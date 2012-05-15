AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

Graphics Benchmarks: 3DMark

Since the Core i5-2450M isn’t capable of DirectX 11, we’re forced to shift down to 3DMark Vantage:

In this older metric, we see the A10-4600M soundly beating its competition, including the discrete Radeon HD 6630M. The Core i5-2450M’s integrated graphics takes a distant last-place finish, though its processing cores still appear superior.

Again, we aren’t able to include the Core i5-2450M in our 3DMark 11 results, since the test requires DirectX 11 support. Nevertheless, we’d like to see how Llano fares against Trinity. As expected, the A8-3500M’s integrated 6620G is left in the dust, and the A10-4600M’s on-die Radeon HD 7660G even bests the discrete 6630M.