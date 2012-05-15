AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a beautiful (not to mention popular and mainstream) game. So, we’re understandably interested to see if the game is enjoyable with a mobile system plugged in to wall power with these integrated GPUs.
Using the Medium graphics preset, the A10-4600M handles Skyrim easily with 4x MSAA and 8x AF. The A8-3500M can’t manage a 30 FPS minimum, though, and Intel’s Core i5-2450M is too slow to use.
With the resolution increased to 1280x800 and MSAA lowered to 2x, our Trinity-based platforms maintains a high-enough minimum frame rate, as the other competitors are left struggling.
At 1600x900, MSAA is turned off in favor of FXAA, a CPU-based anti-aliasing algorithm that blurs the output at low resolutions, but appears much clearer at higher levels. AMD’s new APU remains playable, despite a slight dip below 30 FPS. The A8-3500M and Core i5-2450M don’t fare as well.
